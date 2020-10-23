Moments after guiding Kitara FC to Uganda Premier League, striker George Ssenkaaba has officially being unveiled by Express Football Club on Friday, 23rd October 2020.

“We are glad to unveil striker George Ssenkaaba. He brings quality and competition upfront to the team” CEO Isaac Mwesigwa said.

Ssenkaaba reunites with head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa having worked together at Sports Club Villa.

Other signings for the Red Eagles include captain Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko, goalkeepers Dennis Otim and Crispus Kusiima, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Mustafa Kiragga, Mahad Kakooza, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Charles Musiige, Abel Eturude, Richard Bossa, Baker Sakah, John Atwooki Byamukama among others.

The club has also promoted youngsters Sadat Mugenyi, Kevin Ssekimbega, Derrick Lubega Mulumba, and Desmond Kanene from their junior team.

In the 2019-20 season, Express finished in 9th position with 31 points from 25 matches as the league was prematurely ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new football season will tentatively kick off on 17th November 2020.

Express FC Technical Team

Head Coach – Wasswa Bossa

Assistant Coach – James Odoch

Goalkeeping Coach – Daniel Kiwanuka

Fitness Coach – Hassan Mubiru

Strength & Conditioning – Helen Buteme

Performance Analyst – Lewis Ainebyona