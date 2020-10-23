Gallagher Premiership Final – Twickenham Stadium

Saturday, October 24, 2020

8pm EAT: Exeter Chiefs v Wasps

Zach Kibirige has been named in Wasps starting lineup for the Premiership Final against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The final, to be played at the Twickenham Stadium in London, England, will kick off at 8pm EAT.

Wasps head coach, Lee Blackett, has made four changes to the team that started against Bristol Bears in the semifinal. The most noticeable is in the midfield at centre. Juan de Jongh replaces Malakai Fekitoa who limped off with a groin injury early in the first half against the Bears.

There had been fear that Wasps would not be able to take part in the final due to some players returning positive COVID-19 tests early this week, with losing semifinalists Bristol Bears being the first in line to replace them. But all the doubt has been cleared and Wasps will deservedly get a chance to challenge for the trophy.

If we are all being honest, it hasn’t been ideal preparation, but I have to give credit to the players because they have coped with it admirably. Wasps Head Coach, Lee Blackett, said to the Wasps Rugby website.

Blackett has given credit to his players for coping with the situation and continuing with their preparations for the final. Earlier on Friday afternoon, the Wasps had a feel of the stadium in their final practice session ahead of the final.

Big day prep pic.twitter.com/PJvb6RWinP — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) October 23, 2020

Their opponents, Exeter Chiefs are targeting a season double after clinching the European Champions Cup last week against Racing 92. The Chiefs are favourites to win the final having finished at the top of the premiership table. But the Wasps are not to be written off yet.

Kibirige will aim to complete an amazing season he has had this year. The fast-paced winger scored 10 tries from 25 first-team appearances and leads the player statistics in clean breaks. To cap it all off, he was named in BT Sports TV’s Dream Team of the Season.