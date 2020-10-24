FUFA Regional Play off Final:

Luwero United (Buganda Region) 1-0 CATDA (Kampala Region)

Luwero United Football Club is through to the FUFA Big League after edging CATDA 1-0 in a closely contested duel played under scorching sunny conditions at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Saturday, 24 October 2020.

Fast paced center forward Joseph Justus Nkabirwa was the hero with the solitary strike on the day.

The former Masavu FC striker struck with a left footed shot as early as the third minute past goalkeeper Ibrah Banaiya.

The victors endured the final 40 minutes of the game with 10 men following a red card offense to stylish left footed midfielder Sadat Mukembo.

Mukembo was sent off by FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali after two bookings, the first on 8 minutes and the second after 50 minutes.

The well balanced game had the two sides look for alternatives for the same agenda of winning the game.

Luwero United hard working midfielder David Toko vies for ball possession as Ivan Mayanja closes by (Credit: John Batanudde)

Luwero United’s Rashid Kanoonya recovered from a scary knock on the half hour mark to soldier on.

Ivan Mayanja, Wiclifu Lusedha, Innocent Atiku and veteran striker Eric “Bucha” Ssebuguzi all posed provocations for Luwero United whose defense marshalled by goalkeeper and captain Farouk Yawe Ssebanja remained water-tight.

Two minutes unto restart of play, CATDA left back Ndawula Ecotti Ahmed was booked for a foul on Bashamu Mugwa.

Mukembo was sent off by Ssali for a wild lunge onto Alex Mawanda, granting numerical advantage to CATDA.

On the hour mark, there was a glaring miss for Luwero United as right back Yuda Tadeo Ddumba hit the cross bar from 18 yards.

Joseph Justus Nkabirwa (with hands up) joined by the Luwero United teammates to celebrate the early goal (Credit: John Batanudde)

Luwero United lost midfielder Joel Kalumwa who was stretchered out for Kone Bright Kisapamungu in a rather forced change on 64 minutes.

CATDA rested Ssebuguzi for Fahad Ssemwanga with 18 minutes to play.

The Kampala side missed the opportunity to bring the game level when defender Mike Kintu headed inches wide in the 87th minute and substitute Kisapamungu headed off the line as CATDA pushed forward for the equalizer that did not arrive.

Luwero United players celebrated wildly after referee Ssali’s final whistle as they carried their coach Calvin Paul Mugerwa in the skies.

Three other slots are up for grabs in the FUFA Big League.

Meanwhile, action continues at Njeru when Gaddafi takes on Admin on Sunday morning before Team Church from Katawi will battle Pallisa’s Sansiro in the afternoon contest.

Luwero United XI vs CATDA (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Luweero United: Farouk Yawe Sebanja (G.K – 18, Goalkeeper – Captain), Yuda Taddeo Ddumba (22), Henry Bugingo (23), Rashid Kanoonya (3), Joshua Kigozi (8), Joel Kalumwa (19), David Toko (13), Bashamu Mugwa (9), Joseph Justus Nkabirwa (12), Enock Kabugo (10), Sadat Mukembo

Subs:

Amir Nalugoda (G.K-1), Kone Bright Kisapamungu (14), , Joel Kamoga (15), Zakalia Sentongo (16)

*Shirt number in brackets

Officials: Paul Calvin Mugerwa (Head Coach), Ramadhan Kato (Assistant coach), Edrisa Sserubiri (Fitness coach)

*Ivan Nambafu Pepera (5) – Tied to play for Luwero United since he transferred to CATDA.

CATDA XI Vs Luwero United (Credit: John Batanudde)

CATDA: Ibrah Banaiya (G.K – 18), Dennis Ola (3 – Captain), Amed Ecotti Ndawuli (2), Brian Kasule (16), Mike Kintu (5), Alex Mawanda (10), Ivan Mayanja (12), Derrick Walugembe (8), Eric Ssebuguzi (20), Wiclifu Lusedha (11), Innocent Atiku (19)

Subs:

Arnold Mugenyi (13), Fahad Ssemwanga (15), Hafizi Khassim

Team Officials: Joseph Babigumira (Head Coach), Musa Ndugga (Assistant Coach)

L-R: Jane Mutonyi, Farouk Yawe Ssebanja, Alex Muhabi, Mashood Ssali, Denis Ola and Ronald Katenya (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Officials:

Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth official: Alex Muhabi

Referees Assessor: Owek. Amin Bbosa