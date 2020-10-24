Abdallah Mubiru has trust in his 2020/21 Police FC squad released on Friday October 23.

The 2005 league champions have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer window signing over 13 players including the experienced Tonny Mawejje who since been named team captain.

“We thank God for enabling us to go through the window well,” Mubiru told the club media.



“I have full trust in the commitment and ability of all the players. We have a balanced team of experienced and upcoming talents who are focused to do us a good job.

“We are only praying for God’s mercy and guidance for better results this coming season



The Cops nearly went down last season after finishing 13th on the log when the league was abruptly ended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Police Squad and Shirt Numbers:



GOALKEEPERS: Derrick Ochan 19, Tom Ikara 23 and Sammon Oloka 30.



DEFENDERS: Denis Rukundo 2, Hassan Mahmoud 3, Joseph Ssentume 4, Sylvester Ssemakula 5, Henry Katongole 15, Musa Matovu 16 and Erick Ssenjobe 17



MIDFIELDERS: Tony Mawejje 6, Yusuf Ssozi 7, Frank Tumwesigye 8, Ben Ocen10, Ruben Kimera 11, Samuel Kayongo 13, Muwadda Mawejje 14, Timothy Oyamo 18, Duncan Sseninde 20, Fahad Kizito 21, Tony Kiwalazi 22, Bashir Kabuye 24, Arnold Sembuya 25, Edward Kiryowa 26, Johnson Odongo 27 and Adam Mutesasira 29



STRIKERS: Herman Wasswa 12, Derrick Kakooza 9 and Mubarak Nsubuga 28