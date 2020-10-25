FUFA Regional Play-offs (Eastern):

Sunday, 25th October 2020 – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Gaddafi Vs Admin (10 am) *Behind closed doors

Experienced FIFA Center referee Ali Sabila Chellangat has been appointed to handle the highly explosive contest between Gaddafi and Admin at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday morning.

Sabila will be assisted by Dick Okello and Isa Masembe as first and second assistants respectively.

The fourth official for this game is William Oloya as retired FIFA Referee Mark Ssonko will serve as the referees assessor.

Gaddafi led the Nile group as Admin were leaders of the Bukedi section by the time the COVID-19 pandemic caused an abrupt stoppage of football way back in March 2020.

Ali Sabila Chellangat red cards right Aggrey Kirya during a previous game

Gaddafi is coached by Michael Ssebagala who has worked with Salim Lubowa since August 2019.

They have a couple of experienced players as skipper Bakari Magumba, goalkeeper Paul Mujampwani, Ibrahim Massa, Willis Otong, tried and test forward Patrick Crespo Asiku, Mark Bamukyaaye, left winger Sharif Ziraba and the club’s top scorer Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano among others.

Admin on the other hand will dwell upon the experience of Isaac Kisujju Onyango, Idd Babu, Raymond Othieno, Aron Okoth, the hardworking Ibrahim Pengere, Walter Alele, and others.

This Tororo side is coached by Nasibu Nitta, a former coach at Citizens High School – Mbarara, Kakira, Mbarara City, St Mary’s Mbale SS, St Benedict – Tororo and BSS Butaleja.

Since taking over from Jesse Lukoki last year, Nitta has been impressive for the

Team Line Ups:

Gaddafi XI: Paul Mujampani (29), Ibrahim Massa (90), Bakari Magumba (4), William Otongo (13), Thomas Ochungo (20), Umaru Kyeyune (3), Mark Bamunkyaye (8), Ngobi Pascal (31), Ronald Obele (22), Patrick Asiku (9), Sharif Ssengendo (5)

Subs: Julius Sseguya (1), Ivan Wako (6), Sharif Ziraba (11), Asuman Bajampola (2), Brian Muzuni (25), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano (7)

Head Coach: Michael Ssebagala

Assistant Coach: Salim Lubowa

Admin XI: Patrick Wafula (1), Vitus Obbo (5), Erasmus Okadapals (4), Robert Edimond (2), Ibrahim Pengere (28), Iddi Babu (39), Isaac Kisujju (9), Aaron Okoth (17),Walter Alele (45), Marco Bassy (19), Raymond Othieno (7)

Subs: Emmanuel Ojiambo (25), Isaac Bakole (6), Emmanuel Ochoko (14), Allan Kirunda (10), Fastino Oloka (21)

Team Officials:

Head coach: Nasibu Nditta

Assistant coach: Ivan Wani

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Sabila Chellangat

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe

Fourth official: William Oloya

Referees Assessor: Mark Ssonko

