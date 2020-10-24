FUFA Regional Play-offs (Eastern):

Sunday, 25th October 2020 – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Gaddafi Vs Admin (10 am) *Behind closed doors

Come rain or shine, there will only be one winner when Jinja based army side Gaddafi faces Tororo’s Admin during the Eastern regional final on Sunday, 25th October 2020 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

For starters, Gaddafi led the Nile group as Admin were leaders of the Bukedi section by the time the COVID-19 pandemic caused an abrupt stoppage of football way back in March 2020.

A lot of water passed down the drain since the football was halted and sports in general suspended by the head of state.

The play-offs in Njeru are a breather of sporting life although without the much needed fans’ ambiance.

Both clubs are sworn enemies. A lot of words have been spoken and definitely heard from either camps.

Before arrival at Njeru, the players and officials of these clubs were tested for COVID-19 and luckily either camps passed with the famous “flying colours”.

On Saturday afternoon, Gaddafi made full use of the proximity from Njeru to arrive first in a convey of two coasters.

Two hours later, Admin also made a grand arrival in a commuter taxi before the two clubs were engaged in a light training session on the Njeru astro turf.

Talking points:

Both clubs have had ample training drills in preparation for this D-moment and held a couple of friendly matches home and away.

Gaddafi:

Gaddafi is coached by Michael Ssebagala who has worked with Salim Lubowa since August 2019.

They have a couple of experienced players as skipper Bakari Magumda, goalkeeper Paul Mujampwani, Ibrahim Massa, Willis Otong, tried and test forward Patrick Crespo Asiku, Mark Bamukyaaye, left winger Sharif Ziraba and the club’s top scorer Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano among others.

Admin Football Club

Admin:

Admin on the other hand will dwell upon the experience of Isaac Kisujju Onyango, Idd Babu, Raymond Othieno, Aron Okoth, the industrious Ibrahim Pengere, Walter Alele, and others.

This Tororo side is coached by Nasibu Nitta, a former coach at Citizens High School – Mbarara, Kakira, Mbarara City, St Mary’s Mbale SS, St Benedict – Tororo and BSS Butaleja.

Since taking over from Jesse Lukoki last year, Nitta has been impressive for the Tororo based side.

The game will be handled by vastly experienced FIFA Referees, all fresh from the mandatory gruelling physical fitness drills.

Ali Sabila Chelengat is the center referee. Dick Okello and Isa Masembe are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

William Oloya is the fourth official as Mark Ssonko is the referees’ assessor.

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Sabila

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe

Fourth official: William Oloya

Referees Assessor: Mark Ssonko