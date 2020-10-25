North Eastern Regional League Play-offs:

Sansiro 0 (4) – 0 (2) Team Church

Pallisa based Sansiro Football Club is through to the final of the FUFA Regional play-offs.

Sansiro overcame Katakwi’s Team Church 4-2 in post match penalties at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday afternoon.

Normal time of this encounter ended goal-less in a match played under cloudy weather conditions with slight rains.

Ghislain Kagwa Otukei, Noel Okiror, Sam Mai and second half subsistute Leonard Olnga netted for Sansiro in the tense post-match shoot out.

Captain Julius Ocen, Salim Akabwai scored for Team Church.

James Oba missed for Sansiro and Emmanuel Orisa and substitute Alfred Ekwangu did for Team Church.

In the match proper, Sansiro kicked off brilliantly when their captain Pius Emadinga shot straight towards the Team Church goalkeeper Enos Okure on 6 minutes.

Three minutes later, Team Church replied as Emmanuel Orisa looped the ball over from close range.

James Oba had a distant shot off 25 yards but Team Church goalkeeper Okure spilled the ball for a corner-kick and got injured in the process.

Oba shot again over from 20 yards in the 21st minute as San Siro continued to pose the equal questions

On the half hour mark, Pampus Okello had a goal disallowed for an off-side call to deny Team Church the lead after referee Alex Muhabi cancelled the effort following a flag raised by second assistant referee Lydia Wanyama.

The final chance of the opening half fell to Team Church when Okello raced to a long ball defence but he shot the side netting.

Upon restart of the second half, Sansiro energized their efforts with the desire and effort to break the deadlock.

Sam Mai had a long range shot saved by goalkeeper Okure in the 50th minute.

A few moments later, lanky forward Joseph Ronalf Orei had a goal disallowed for an off-side call.

In the 58th minute, Team Church captain Julius Ocen delivered a curling corner kick that was headed out by left back Patrick Etoke.

It was Team Church again when right winger Richard Otim easily beat his marker Joseph Gabula but the execution from the former was weak as goalkeeper Jamada Ojuge enjoyed a routine collection on the hour mark.

Patrick Etoke action against Sansiro (Credit: John Batanudde)

Pampus missed the opportunity to score with heavy touch on the ball inside the goal area as Team Church intensified their raids in the 65th minute.

With 20 minutes to play, Sansiro’s Leonard Olinga replaced Jerome Otukei for the game’s opening change.

At the same time, it was a breather for Team Church midfielder Ashiraf Mugweri who swiftly recovered from a knock.

Team Church called for their own change as Pampus Okello was rested for Simon Opio with 8 minutes left on the clock.

In the 88th minute Alfred Ekwangu replaced Albert Osako in Team Church’s second change.

The victors will now face Jinja based Gaddafi in Tuesday’s final to determine who makes it to the FUFA Big League.

Gaddafi had humiliated Eastern region rivals Admin 4-0 in the first match played on Sunday morning.

The Soldier Boyz’s goals came from Thomas Ochungo, Ronald Obele, Mark Bamukyaaye and an Edimond Robert own goal .

Luwero United on Saturday became the first side to join the second tier division on Saturday.

Sansiro XI Vs Team Church (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Sansiro XI:

Jamada Ojue (GK – 1), Joel Felix Osilon (15), Sam Mai (2), Pius Emadinga (12), Joseph Gabula (21), Noel Okiror (8), Kanon Nanghola (7), Ghislain Kagwa Otukei (4), Jerome Otukei (3), Joseph Ronald Orei (9), James Oba (14)

Subs: Leonard Olnga (11), Lazaro Ochan (6)

Team Church XI vs Sansiro (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Church XI:

Enos Okure (GK – 18), Julius Elungat (14), Patrick Etoke (16), Julius Ocen (6), Salim Akabwai (12), Ashiraf Mugweri (13), Albert Osako (3), Noah Okuda (10), Richard Otim (7), Emmanuel Orisa (15), Pampus Okello (11)

Subs: Eria Epusat (1), Pius Erugu Ojepan (8), Benard Ileut (5), Alfred Ekwangu (9), Simon Opio (4), Gabriel Okiror (17)

L-R: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Julius Ocen, Ronald Madanda, Alex Muhabi, Pius Emadinga and Ronald Katenya before kick off (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Officials:

Referee: Alex Muhabi

1st Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya

2nd Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo

Fourth official: Ronald Madanda

Commissioner: Amin Bbosa Nkono