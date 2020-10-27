It has been an emotional moment at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 as former Uganda Cranes striker Patrick “Crespo” Asiku officially bid farewell to football.

Asiku, 35, announced his retirement from active football in style when he headed home the first of Gaddafi Football Club’s three goals past Sansiro in the final of the promotional play off for the FUFA Big League.

“It is humbling. I thank football for all the good things it has brought to my life and family. I can not push on anymore. It is time to say good” Asiku who smiled and cried later on disclosed.

Gaddafi was promoted to the FUFA Big League with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Mark Bamukyaaye converted a second half penalty and super substitute Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano added the other goals for the army funded side.

Asiku tagged the moment as a dream come true.

“This is a dream come true. I wanted to score and retire with a goal as well as victory for the team” clean shaven center forward added.

The former Uganda Cranes forward also featured at the 2014 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in South Africa.

Patrick “Crespo” Asiku smiles as he is granted a guard of honour by fellow Gaddafi teammates after attaining promotion (Credit: John Batanudde)

Who is Asiku?

Asiku was born in Walukuba, Jinja to George Andima and Night Dudehdo.

He is happily married to Maureen Kwioewiny and the duo have three children; Tiarra Pamungo (9), Leni Trindad (7) and the 4 year old Tiko Samarra.

The hardworking center forward kick-started his football career at Walukuba based Wamma Football Club during the fourth division league way back in 2007.

Asiku was then swapped up by Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) in the subsequent season before he elevated to the Uganda Premier League status to Kakira (on loan) during the 2008-09 season.

After Kakira’s relegation that season, he was signed by BUL where he featured for four seasons between 2009 to 2014.

Patrick Asiku after scoring the opening goal against Sansiro on Tuesday. Gaddafi won 3-0 (Credit: John Batanudde)

In 2015-16 Asiku crossed over to the capital city after signing for Soana where he spent a season.

He returned to the parent club, BUL at the start of the 2017 season before venturing in the murky semi-professional waters with Kenya’s Nairobi Stima (2018-19).

Asiku returned home and was signed by army run side Gaddafi mid-way the 2019-20 season, scoring as many as 5 goals before the Coronavirus pandemic struck.

Asiku still remains as the all-time top scorer for BUL FC with 37 goals and a handful of odd assists.

National team:

Asiku made his national team debut during Uganda Cranes’ 3-0 international friendly match against Mauritania at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The game was one of the friendly matches that prepared the Uganda Cranes team for the 2014 CHAN championship in South Africa.

Way Forward:

Asiku says he will engage in family private businesses run in Kampala as he waits to study his coaching badges.

At the moment, the party with Gaddafi family will continue as they celebrate promotion to the FUFA Big League.

Gaddafi FC players dance after securing promotion to the StarTimes FUFA Big League (Credit: John Batanudde)

Profile:

Full Names: Patrick Asiku

Nick-name: Crespo

Parents: George Andima and Night Dudehdo

Place of birth: Walukuba, Jinja

Age: 35

Position of play: Center forward

Clubs played for: Wamma (2007), Jinja Municipal Council (2008), Kakira (2009 – On Loan), BUL (2009-2014), Soana (2015-2016), BUL (2017-2018), Nairobi Stima (2019-2020), Gaddafi (January 2020 – Todate)

Uganda Cranes Debut: Against Mauritania at Namboole in 2014 (International friendly match)

*Was part of the Uganda Cranes team at the 2014 CHAN finals in South Africa

Career Highlights: Playing for Uganda Cranes, All time BUL’s top scorer with 37 goals

Dream: To engage in football coaching