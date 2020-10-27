FUFA has confirmed receipt of COVID-19 Relief funds $500,0000 from FIFA towards Women’s Football.

It Should be noted that FIFA provided financial assistance of $1.5M to each of its 211 members to a bid to help in the continuity of football after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Of the aforementioned funds, $500,000 was specifically allocated towards Women’s football.

‘FUFA has received the FIFA Grant of USD 500,000 that was allocated through the COVID-19 Relief plan for development of Women football.’ Confirmed FUFA CEO, Edgar Watson.

Upon receiving the money, FUFA has made allocation of the funds with a total of Ushs 735M distributed to over 70 clubs.

Each of the teams playing in the top tier league (FUFA Women Super League) will get Ushs 40M while those in the second division (FUFA Women Elite League) will take Ushs 15M each.

The financial assistance has also been extended to teams in the regional league with each team getting Ushs 3M while those featuring in the Women’s Beach Soccer League have been allocated Ushs 1M each.