Loughborough Lightning head coach Sara Bayman delighted with the development of Mary Cholhok and is excited about what is still to come for the rising star.

The Ugandan international joined Lightning last year from NIC and went on to have a superb debut season, winning the Golden Shot award.

While this year’s season was prematurely ended three games in due to COVID-19, Cholhok had already scored 146 goals, five short of Georgia Rowe and 12 short of Rachel Dunn who had both played four games at the time of cancellation.

Bayman is impressed with how fast the goal shooter has developed since joining the side and believes Cholhok will cause havoc for defences if she continues along that path.

“The development of Mary over the past two seasons has been rapid and if that continues then she will cause havoc against any defence,” said Bayman as quoted by the club website. “She is an inspiration to young girls across Africa and beyond and we’re only just scratching the surface of what she is capable of.”

On Monday, October 26, Lightning announced the 23-year-old will be continuing with side for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.