Loughborough Lightning announced Mary Cholhok will be returning for her third season in purple for the 2021 Vitality Netball Super League (VNSL) season.

The Ugandan international goal-shooter joined the side last year as only the second-ever Ugandan netballer to ply her trade in the UK – and following in the footsteps of She Cranes captain Peace Proscovia.

The 6’7″ 23-year-old who has already made her mark on the league, winning the Golden Shot award in her debut season is excited to return to Lightning.

“I’m very excited to be back, it feels like I’ve been waiting forever to be back on a netball court, so now we have a lot of preparation ahead of us to get going again,” Cholhok told the club website.

“Next season I just want to do the best I can to add what I’ve learnt over the last two seasons and to get better and better each match,” she added.

Cholhok’s journey since arriving in the UK has been exceptional and has enjoyed every bit of it since taking to the court for the first time in 2019.

“I like how everything at Lightning is simple, not majorly serious but we have to be consistent. I love the energy around the team – I’ve been really enjoying myself at Loughborough,” she says. “I’ve been playing well, and I’ve learned to grow as a person, an individual, and as a student. It’s been a very positive experience so far for me.”