FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020 (Finals):

Finals (Friday, 30th October 2020): Booma Vs Terrazo &Tiles

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Behind closed doors) – 12 pm

When Masindi’s Booma faces Mbarara based Terrazo & Tiles at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru this Friday, 30th October 2020, a FUFA Big League slot will be in the offering.

For starters, Booma eliminated Asingya from Kasese 3-1 in the morning contest on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, Terrazo & Tiles smiled past a 10 man Kigezi 4-3 in post-match penalties after a four goal thriller in normal time.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye brings an insight of the expected key battles that will definitely light up this duel, and possibly decide who takes the day.

Moses Musisi, goalkeeper of Booma Football Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Moses Musisi (Booma) Vs Andrew Bbale (Terrazo & Tiles):

Booma goalkeeper Moses Musisi will face a real test as he faces a couple of forwards at Terrazo and Tiles.

Musisi conceded once during the 3-1 victory against Asingya on Wednesday. The former goalkeeper at Brilliant, Create Peace, Nyamikisa and Kigumba United is expected to produce his “A” game when he faces forwards as Andrew Bbale.

Bbale will also be backed by another Bbale entity in Charles who leads the line at the Mbarara based club.

Andrew Bbale can shoot and create space for the teammates. He has previously played at Namugongo United.

Charles Bbale of Terrazo and Tiles (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sabiiti Balamu (Booma) Vs Charles Bbale (Terrazo & Tiles):

Left footed center forward Charles Bbale is a weapon of mass destruction of team Terrazo and Tiles.

Well-built, fast paced and possesses a lethal magical left foot, Bbale is a real threat to any opposition team that he faces as he dribbles with ease and shoots over all distances.

The task to keep Bbale out of the game could be bestowed upon Booma’s team captain Balamu Sabiiti.

The right back who has previously played at Create Peace (Brilliant) and Bugema University shall be responsible for the overall team command as captain, timely tackles, man-marking skills and assisting the attack force.

Terrazo and Tiles’ Andrew Bbale (Credit: John Batanudde)

Goalkeeper Peter Otine Ssebanja of Terrazo and Tiles (Credit: John Batanudde)

Patrick Ongeyowon (Booma) Vs Peter Otine (Terrazo & Tiles):

Goalkeepers are key ingredients of any football team. They provide the leadership of the entire team from the backline as well as thwarting the goal bound attempts with the crucial protection of the goal posts.

Terrazo and Tiles goalkeeper Peter Otine will need to perfect the aforementioned roles as they look horns against Booma.

Born in Entebbe – Bunono to Steven Bulamu and Gorreti Nakidde, Otine has previously played at Entebbe Lions, Entebbe Red Cross, Kampala Junior Team and lately NTODA before he crossed to Terrazo and Tiles in January 2020.

Booma forward Patrick Ongeyowon(Credit: John Batanudde)

Against Kigezi, Otine saved two post match penalties despite conceding twice in normal time.

He faces a sharp burly forward in Patrick Ongeyowon who at times prefers to operate on the fringes of the playing field.

Ongeyowon is a former player at Hoima Young Stars and is expected to trouble the Terrazo and Tiles backline unless otherwise.

Martin Ndugga, Terrazo and Tiles’ left back (Credit: John Batanudde)

Clinton Asiimwe (Booma) Vs Martin Ndugga (Terrazo & Tiles)

Booma right winger Clinton Asiimwe is distinct and unique in appearance and performance.

His hair is tinted. He is mobile on and off the field of play with fancy dribbles and cross execution, like he was during the Kampala University times.

During regular season, Asiimwe scored four goals for Booma and was also on target against Kasese’s Asingya.

He will directly confront Terrazo and Tiles’ left back Martin Ndugga. Born in Nyendo – Masaka to Immaculate Nakibuule and Charles Ssenoga, Ndugga has also played at Kabowa Youth, Theresa and now at Terrazo for two season scoring a single goal in as many as 29 matches.

Clinton Assiimwe crosses the ball during their 3-1 win over Asingya (Credit: John Batanudde)

Fred Gift (Booma) Vs Xavier Masereka (Terrazo & Tiles)

Central defender Fred Gift of Booma is powerful, excellent header of the header and a good team leader.

Booma has previously played at Masindi’s Kasokwa, Dove and Luwero United. His physicality will come at the right timing against a skilled player as Xavier Masereka.

Masereka was born in Kasese to Semeyi Kule and Adera Kabugho, playing at Sports Club Bronken before signing at Terazzo and Tiles Terazzo last season.

He scored 7 goals in 9 matches during the 2019-20 season disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The battle between Gift and Masereka will be one of those awaited contests that will surely dictate upon the tiding of the game.

Xavier Masereka (middle) vies for ball possession (Credit: John Batanudde)

Dassy Musiimenta of Booma (Credit: John Batanudde)

Dassy Musiimenta (Booma) Vs Emmanuel Balyejusa (Terrazo & Tiles)

Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Emmanuel Balyejusa, 38, has seen it all in his footballing journey.

Experience spills all over his, brain, face and entire body. He has witnessed all match situations and moments; good or bad.

Therefore, it goes without a saying, experience will be key for Balyejusa and team Terrazo and Tiles against Booma.

He has formerly played at Iganga Town Council, Sports Club Villa, Nalubaale, Water, URA, Saints, Fisheries, Town View Iganga, Atraco (Rwanda), Kira Young and lately Terazzo & Tiles.

Balyejusa made his Uganda Cranes debut against Algeria in 2004 and was part of team Uganda that lifted the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Sudan with head coach Charles Namakoola.

In the final Booma, the man to face Balyejusa will be Dassy Musiimenta. The midfielder is mobile like Clinton Asiimwe and quick thinking.

Musiimenta is a former player at Bugema University, Create Peace (Masindi), Brilliant Academy and Citizen (present day Mbarara City).

It will be a contest of the youthful against the experienced as Musiimenta tackles Balyejusa for ball possession.

Terazzo and Tiles veteran players Emmanuel Balyejusa (left) and Patrick Waliggo bring experience to the team (Credit: John Batanudde)

Aldrine Kambale (Booma) Vs Patrick Waliggo (Terrazo & Tiles)

Defender Patrick Waliggo is Terrazo and Tiles’ captain. Like Balyejusa, Waliggo has played several football matches over the years.

Waliggo featured for Nalubaale, KCCA, Vipers, Kira Young, SC Villa, Water, Shabana (Kenya), Hegan (Somalia) and lately at Mbarara based Terrazo and Tiles.

He is a good game reader and very strong in aerial battles. He faces a lively Aldrine Kambale.

Kambale is industrious and ever thinking about the next step forward. He was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the 2016 University Football League for Bugema University.

Kambale has formerly played at Rwimi Boda Boda (FortPortal), Hima (Kasese) and Mairye United (Wakiso).

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, he had scored 6 goals for team Booma.

Booma forward Aldrine Kambale (Credit: John Batanudde)

Booma winger Aaron Otim (left) battles for the ball with Boaz Arineitwe of Kigezi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Latif Biira (Booma) Vs Aaron Otim (Terrazo & Tiles)

Right winger Aaron Otim is best known for maintaining the width for Terrazo and Tiles.

He is so fast, can dribble well, a good passer and crosser of the ball from all distances.

Otim will come up close contest against Booma defender Latif Biira, a proven defender who covers the left back and can also play in central defence.

Biira has previously played at Create Peace Football Club and was the University Football League (UFL) best defender for Bugema University in 2019.

Terrazo and Tiles head coach Ali Kimera shouts instructions during their game (Credit: John Batanudde)

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza (Booma) Vs Ali Kimera (Terrazo & Tiles)

Football coaches mean a great deal for their respective clubs they handle.

They are managers, provide the tactics and game readers of sorts.

When Booma takes on Terrazo and Tiles, on Friday, it will be a contest of tactics vis-à-vis techniques.

CAF “B” licensed coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza is in charge of Booma as former Uganda Cranes who is also the current goalkeeper at Busoga United Ali Kimera is at Terrazo and Tiles.

Kawooya is a proven winner since his trophy cabinet is rich with an assortment of medals to show especially in the Buganda Masaza Cup tournament with Ssingo, Gomba and Busujju.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza talks to the Booma players after training at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday evening (Credit: John Batanudde)

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Booma Football Club Head Coach (Credit: John Batanudde)

He has previously handled Kisubi United, Aurum Roses (with Paul Mukatabala), Masavu (with Charles Mbabazi), Nsaggu, Kiboga Young and lately Kansai Plascon before a switch to Booma in the post COVID-19 epoch.

Kawooya is also the head of Technical at Gomba Ssaza team.

He faces Kimera whose playing career outweighs the budding coaching times.

Kimera has played at Kinyara Sugar Works, Masindi Town Council, Victors, SC Victoria University, SC Villa, Kenya Revenue Authority, Chemeli Sugar, Dongnai (Vietnam), Saints, Mbarara City and lately Busoga United.

For the national teams, he graduated through the ranks from U-17, U-19, U-20, U-23 to the Uganda Cranes winning three CECAFA Senior Challenge Cups.

His coaching journey has Welden High School – Mbarara, Mbarara City goalkeeping department, Ankole Province and lately Terrazo and Tiles.