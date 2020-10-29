Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has maintained Morley Byekwaso as the head coach of the Uganda U-20 national football team (Hippos).

In a statement published on the official FUFA website, Byekwaso, who is also assistant manager at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club, will be deputized by Simeon Masaba.

Masaba will also double as the fitness coach for the team.

Simeon Masaba during a training session Credit: Onduparaka F.C Media

This development comes at a time when Masaba has just been confirmed as one of the assistant coaches at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

“The glory goes to God for this promotion. All this is happening by the mercy of God” Masaba exclaimed to Kawowo Sports on Thursday.

Stephen Billy Kiggundu is the goalkeeping coach and Michael Lule will serve as the team physician.

Stephen Billy Kiggundu Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kiggundu has been maintained in the same role having also been the U-20 goalkeeping coach when Uganda hosted the 2019 CECAFA U-20 championships in Gulu and FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

The Uganda U-20 was drawn in group B alongside Burundi, Eritrea and South Sudan for the tournament that whose regional qualifiers will be held in Tanzania from 22nd November to 6th December 2020.

The champion will represent the region at the AFCON U-20 championships in Mauritania.

U-20 (The Hippos)

