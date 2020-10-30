Ugandan runners Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have been nominated for October’s World Athletics Moment of the Month.
The duo were successful during the month of October as both registered exceptional milestones in Poland and Spain.
Cheptegei smashed the 10,000m world record of 26:17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele 15 years ago on October 7.
The star posted 26:11.00 at the NN Valencia World Record Day in Valencia to register his fourth record in 22 months after the 5,000m [12:35.36], 5km [12:51], and 15km [41.05] success.
Kiplimo on the other hand, set a new championship record when he ran 58:49 at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020.
Fatigued Cheptegei finished fourth with a personal best of 59:21 in the same race on October 17.
Other nominees for Moment of the Moment of the month are Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir and Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey.
Jepchirchir set a new world record of 1:05:16 in the women-only race at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020.
Gidey similary broke Tirunesh Dibaba’s 12-year old 5000m world record of 14:11.15 at the NN Valencia world record day with a marvelous 14:06:65 show.
To vote for your favourite athlete, retweet one of World Athletics’ options available on their Twitter account. The athlete with the most votes will be crowned the Moment of the Month winner.