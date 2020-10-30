Ugandan runners Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have been nominated for October’s World Athletics Moment of the Month.

Joshua Cheptegei after breaking the 10,000M World Record Credit: NN Running Team

The duo were successful during the month of October as both registered exceptional milestones in Poland and Spain.

Cheptegei smashed the 10,000m world record of 26:17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele 15 years ago on October 7.

The star posted 26:11.00 at the NN Valencia World Record Day in Valencia to register his fourth record in 22 months after the 5,000m [12:35.36], 5km [12:51], and 15km [41.05] success.

Kiplimo on the other hand, set a new championship record when he ran 58:49 at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020.

Uganda’s Jacon Kiplimo crosses the finish line to win Gold at the World Athletics Half Marathon Gdynia 2020

Fatigued Cheptegei finished fourth with a personal best of 59:21 in the same race on October 17.

Other nominees for Moment of the Moment of the month are Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir and Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey.

Jepchirchir set a new world record of 1:05:16 in the women-only race at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020.

GDYNIA, POLAND – OCTOBER 17: The World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 on October 17, 2020 in Gdynia, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Gidey similary broke Tirunesh Dibaba’s 12-year old 5000m world record of 14:11.15 at the NN Valencia world record day with a marvelous 14:06:65 show.

Letesenbet Gidey, left, and Joshua Cheptegei pose after breaking the 5,000m and 10,000m track world records, respectively

To vote for your favourite athlete, retweet one of World Athletics’ options available on their Twitter account. The athlete with the most votes will be crowned the Moment of the Month winner.