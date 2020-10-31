FUFA Regional League Play-offs 2020:

Final: Northern Gateway (Northern) 0-2 Calvary (West Nile)

Head coach of newly promoted FUFA Big League outfit Calvary Football Club Ahmed Olima Borine has singled out the exceptional work ethics for his charges.

Personally, I believe in working hard. We really worked hard in training. This victory is not as a surprise. We have a lot of talented young players. Converting the minds of these young talents to understand the benefits of football was key. The players were physically and mentally prepared for the task in thy midst. Ahmed Olima Borine, head coach Calvary Football Club

Calvary head coach Ahmed Borine Olima is carried shoulder high by his players after securing FUFA Big League promotion (Credit: John Batanudde)

They sealed the fourth FUFA Big League slot for the upcoming 2020-21 season after recording a 2-0 win over Northern region’s Northern Gateway at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Saturday.

Teenage striker Kassim Talib and winger Jamil Asega scored in either halves in a game handled by FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi.

Olima has since saluted the work rate from his players throughout the match.

Calvary players and officials jubilate their victory having been promoted to the FUFA Big League (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We have a great work rate from the players and I salute them for this victory” Olima added.

Calvary now qualifies to the StarTimes FUFA Big League for the season 2020-21, becoming the fourth club.

Christened as the “Horizon Stars”, Calvary joined Buganda’s Luwero United, Gaddafi (Eastern) as well as Terrazo and Tiles (Western).

Luwero United beat CATDA 1-0, Gaddafi smiled 3-0 over Sansiro whilst Terrazo and Tiles were 4-3 post penalties victors over Booma.

Calvary Football Club is based in Yumbe District (West Nile).

Triumphant Calvary Squad: Swadik Akasa Andama (Goalkeeper), Ahmed Ramandan, Rahuman Feni, Jamil Asega, Junior Andama, Christopher Agotre, Bashir Alinda, Abel Ayiko, Kassim Talib, Erick Uyirwoth, Abdulrahman Andima, Muhamad Nadhir (Goalkeeper), Brian Okumu, Milton Afema, Emmanuel Adriko, Saviour Anzuvuku, Jamal Tabuga

Head coach: Ahmed Olima Borine