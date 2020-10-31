FUFA Regional League Play-offs 2020:

Final: Northern Gateway (Northern) 0-2 Calvary (West Nile)

West Nile region’s Calvary Football Club sealed the fourth FUFA Big League slot for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

This was after a 2-0 win over Northern region’s Northern Gateway at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Saturday.

A goal in either halves from striker Kassim Talib and winger Jamil Asega won the day for the Yumbe based club.

It was a brilliant start to the game for Calvary who scored the opening goal through diminutive forward Talib as early as the second minute.

Kassim Talib passes the ball as Dickens Omara closes by (Credit: John Batanudde)

FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi cautioned Northern Gateway’s right back Dickens Omara for a foul on Talib after 15 minutes.

Five minutes later, Calvary’s Junior Andama blasted high and over a free-kick from 35 yards.

Northern Gateway reacted with a venomous free-kick off left back Gerald Bua that was easily pocketed by goalkeeper Swadik Akasa Andama on the half hour mark.

There was a water break in the 33rd minute to cool off the effects of the high temperatures because of the scorching sunshine.

Jamil Asega celebrates the second goal for Calvary as Abdulrahman Andima joins in (Credit: John Batanudde)

In the 41st minute, Calvary goalkeeper Andama miskicked as Solomon Eya plied the chase up pressure.

Eya raced to the ball that he laid for left back Bua whose cross into the goal area was well defended albeit a foul on the goalkeeper by Goddy Ayo.

The final piece of action for the opening half fell to Emmanuel Ogwang but his shot staggered way off target as the two clubs returned to the Njeru locker-rooms for the mandatory half time recess.

As the second half kicked off, Northern Gateway called for their first change.

Denis Akera was replaced for midfielder Emmanuel Ogwang.

Goddy Ayo passes the ball closed down by Calvary captain Ahmed Ramandan (Credit: John Batanudde)

Calvary players celebrate after the final whistle (Credit: John Batanudde)

Northern Gateway attacked six minutes into the final stanza as Leonard Odongo’s cut back was shot straight to the Calvary goalkeeper by Ayo.

Wide man Odongo then missed from an acute angle as Northern Gateway intensifies attack

Talib set for Christopher Agotre who shot way off target in the 67th minute.

Defender Bashir Alinda nearly scored with a stunning long range effort from over 40 yards but goalkeeper Allan Otim was fully alert to parry away the ball for a corner kick in the 72nd minute.

Jamil Asega makes it 2 for Calvary with a sublime finish inside the goal area with minutes to play.

Kassim Talib (shirt 10) celebrates with teammates after scoring Calvary’s opening goal (Credit: John Batanudde)

Calvary players jubiliate their victory having been promoted to the FUFA Big League (Credit: John Batanudde)

With 8 minutes to play, Ayo’s goalkeeper shot was saved by Calvary goalkeeper Andama.

Calvary technical bench led by head coach Ahmed Olima Borine called for a double change in the final 6 minutes.

Emmanuel Adriko and Saviour Anzuvuku were introduced for Christophet Agotre and SECOND goal scorer Asega.

Talib was rested for Brian Okumu with 2 minutes left on the clock as Calvary defended their lead with jealousness.

Calvary now qualifies to the StarTimes FUFA Big League to join Luwero United (Buganda), Gaddafi (Eastern) as well as Terrazo and Tiles (Western).

Northern Gateway XI Vs Cavalry (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Northern Gateway XI: Allan Otim (G.K -1), Dickens Omara (16), Gerald Bua (3), David Kilama Atok (18), Solomon Atai (2), Emmanuel Ogwang (6), Boniface Okello (5), Joshua Allan Abila (10), Leonard Odongo (7), Goddy Ayo (8 – Captain), Solomon Eya (14)

Subs: Emmanuel Okot (81), Denis Akera (13), Patrick Bwonyo (4), Amos Walter Otema (15)

Head coach: Dan Ogwal Engwedo

Cavalry XI vs Northern Gateway (Credit: John Batanudde)

Calvary XI: Swadik Akasa Andama (G.K – 1), Ahmed Ramandan (2), Rahuman Feni (6), Jamil Asega (7), Junior Andama (14), Christopher Agotre (8), Bashir Alinda (12), Abel Ayiko (21), Kassim Talib (10), Erick Uyirwoth (5), Abdulrahman Andima (22)

Subs: Muhamad Nadhir (18), Brian Okumu (16), Milton Afema (13), Emmanuel Adriko (17), Saviour Anzuvuku (11), Jamal Tabuga (9)

Head coach: Ahmed Olima Borine

L-R: Issa Masembe, Goddy Ayo, Mashood Ssali, Alex Muhabi, Ahmed Ramandan and Lydia Nantabo Wanyama before kick off (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match officials:

Referee: Alex Muhabi

1st Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama

2nd Assistant Referee: Issa Masembe

Fourth official: Mashood Ssali

Referees Assessor: Mark Ssonko