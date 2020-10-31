After guiding Mbarara’s Terrazo and Tiles to the FUFA Big League, Ali Kimera who was the head coach has stated that he will continue with the goalkeeping career at Busoga United Football Club.

Kimera disclosed that he still has three to four seasons as an active goalkeeper before he will completely switch to the technical role.

“I am going to start the enrolling for the coaching badges as I play actively to wind down the playing career for three or four more seasons. I am humbled that I led Terrazo and Tiles to promotion to the FUFA Big League.” Kimera stated.

Kimera was head coach as Terrazo and Tiles qualified to the FUFA Big League after overcoming Masindi’s Booma 4-3 in post match penalties.

Normal time of this game had ended one all, Abraham Athuhaire cancelled out Walter Omona’s early goal.

Ali Kimera walks to the technical area prior to start of the match (Credit: John Batanudde)

Ali Kimera celebrates Terrazo and Tiles’ 4-3 post match penalty victory over Booma (Credit: John Batanudde)

The shoot out saw Charles Bbale, captain Patrick Waligo, veteran Emmanuel Balyejussa and Francis Mabbikke scored for Terrazo and Tiles as Douglas Lule Kizza, Patrick Ongeyowon, Walter Omona netted for Booma.

Terrazo and Tiles goalkeeper Peter Otine Ssekidde stopped the kicks of Fred Gift and Jasper Akiiki Owobusinge as Swadick Collensis blasted the ball over the cross bar.

Kimera has played at Kinyara Sugar Works, Masindi Town Council, Victors, SC Victoria University, SC Villa, Kenya Revenue Authority, Chemeli Sugar, Dongnai (Vietnam), Saints, Mbarara City and lately Busoga United.

For the national teams, he graduated through the ranks from U-17, U-19, U-20, U-23 to the Uganda Cranes winning three CECAFA Senior Challenge Cups.

Terrazo and Tiles head coach Ali Kimera shouts instructions during their game (Credit: John Batanudde)

Coaching career:

His coaching journey has Welden High School – Mbarara, Mbarara City goalkeeping department, Ankole Province and lately Terrazo and Tiles.

Kimera is expected to join the Busoga United teammates for training next week in preparation for the new season whose kick off has been confirmed for 3rd December 2020.

Terrazo and Tiles players celebrate their promotion to the FUFA Big League (Credit: John Batanudde)

Terazo & Tiles Triumphant Team: Peter Otine Ssekidde (GK), Ambrose Arinda, Martin Ndugga, Francis Mabbikke, Patrick Waliggo (Captain), Emmanuel Balyejjusa, Kemis Rwothomio, Andrew Bbale, Aaron Otim, Xavier Masereka, Charles Bbale, Bashir Matovu, Abraham Atuahaire, Kenneth Ndyatunga, Bryan Epaku, Tadeo Nahebwa, Nasir Sadam Kakooza