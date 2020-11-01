FUFA Women Elite League Play-offs:

Match No.15: Asubo Gafford Ladies FC Vs FC Tooro Queens

Monday, 2nd November 2020

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (12:00 PM)

The long awaited FUFA Women Elite League play-off match between Asubo Gafford Ladies and FC Tooro Queens will be officiated by a set of FIFA Referees.

Ronald Madanda will handle the contest as the centre referee.

The towering referee also handled Luwero United against Buwambo United, Gaddafi with Sansiro in the same regional league play-offs.

He was the fourth official for the Booma – Terrazo and Tiles as well as Sansiro against Team Church contests.

Experience female assistant Lydia Wanyama Nantabo is first assistant.

Jane Mutonyi shall be the second assistant and Mashood Ssali as the fourth official.

Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono is the referee assessor.

Meanwhile, the official match day programme has been also released by the organizing committee that has Decolas Kiiza Hantali (Deputy CEO – Football), Hajjati Aisha Nalule (FUFA Competitions Director), Samuel Egesa Wesonga (FUFA Referees’ manager) among others.

The official pre-match meeting on Sunday evening at 7 pm (FUFA Technical Center, Njeru).

Jane Mutonyi and Ronald Madanda during a limbering session at Njeru prior to the Gaddafi versus Sansiro game (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Officials:

Referee: Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama

Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth official: Mashood Ssali

Referees Assessor: Owek. Amin Bbosa

Pre-match meeting:

Date: 1st November 2020 (7:00 PM) – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Match Day Programme:

Monday, 2nd November 2020:

7:00 HRS: Security checks completed

8:00 HRS: Start Lists to be picked up from the teams by the fourth official

10:30 HRS: Latest arrival of teams and referees

10:40 HRS: Colours, Equipment, Jewelry, Names, Accreditations and Numbers to be checked by the fourth official, according to the instructions

11:00 HRS: Start warm ups

11:10 HRS: Warming up depending on the field condition

11:40 HRS: End warm up

11:42 HRS: 3 Minute warming for players

11:48 HRS: Substitutes and team officials leave the dressing rooms

11:49 HRS: Players leave the dressing rooms

11:50 HRS: Teams arrive at the final regrouping position. Last check of the players’ equipment by the fourth official

11:51 HRS: Check on players equipment (In Tunnel)

11:55 HRS: Team photos, moment of silence, coin toss

12:00 PM: KICK OFF