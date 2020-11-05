After achieving and ascending somewhere in life, It is human to yearn for better things as well as reaching far-fetched peaks.

Young female footballer Divine Mirembe is only 15 years but has already made the national U-17 team grade and still strives for more.

A right back, Mirembe believes she has all it takes to play for the national senior women team (Crested Cranes) and as well as her dream destiny, Olympique Lyonnais Women Football Club.

I am first of all humbled to be a female footballer. I thank my parents for the motivation, the coaches and everyone who has pushed me along the way. I am part of the Uganda U-17 team but I keep working hard to improve and graduate to the senior national women team as well as turn professional for the Olympique Lyonnais Women Football Club. Divine Mirembe, Uganda U-17 and Asubo Gafford Ladies player

Divine Mirembe in action (Credit: John Batanudde)

Background:

Mirembe is the last born child in the family of four to Jimmy Bukenya and Pamela Kugumisiriza.

She was born on 14th December 2005 and went to Bulamu, Victorious primary schools before shifting base to Zzana based St Noa Girls Secondary School.

At the moment, she in senior five at Gombe Secondary School.

Mirembe vividly recounts her football journey thus far as Prophet Jonah did recall the moments when he was swallowed by the infamous whale.

“I remember starting to play football when I was very young in primary school. I was nick-named Kasenene because of my small size. I feared to tackle but I was a good passer and dribbler of the ball. With the encouragement of the parents, coaches and my friends, I have made it up to this stage” she recalls.

Divine Mirembe

Back in the days, Mirembe had enrolled at Excel Soccer Academy before she was scouted to play at her current club, Asubo Gafford Ladies Women FC.

She recalls her best match being the first game played for Asubo Gafford Ladies against Vision Women Football Club.

“I played so well in my first game at Asubo Gafford Women Football Club. I also managed to assist one goal (scored by Anitah) as we won 2-0.” he recalls.

He worst game came against She Makerere, when Asubo Gafford Ladies lost 2-1.

L-R: Ruth Nyakato, Gloria Namugerwa and Divine Mirembe sharing a light moment after the Uganda U-17 team training (Credit: FUFA Media)

Mirembe is humbled by the national team summon and believes this will give her more confidence as a female footballer.



“Being summoned to the national U-17 team was a big achievement. It reminds me that I have to work hard every day” Mirembe whose toughest opponent is fellow U-17 teammate Fauzia Najjemba adds.

Divine Mirembe in action

Besides the good game reading, Mirembe is also an excellent crosser of the ball with lung-bursting runs down the flank customary of most wing players and a great executor of set pieces.

She sings special praise of fellow female footballers; Najjemba, Margret Kunihira, Shamirah Nalugya and Patricia Namuli who have time over and again encouraged her, pointed to clean the grey areas of her game and offered the free motivational tips.

In a quick flash, she wants to forget the disappointing loss to Tooro Queens during the recently concluded FUFA Women Elite League play-offs at the federation’s technical centre in Njeru.

Asubo Gafford Ladies lost 4-2 in post match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

Role Models:

Locally, Mirembe was inspired by two right backs in the Uganda Premier Paul Willa (Vipers) and Fred Okot (UPDF) with Liverpool and England international John Arnold Trent Alexander as he international pick.

Paul Willa jumps to head the ball during a Uganda Cranes Na-Mutima match

Besides her current club Asubo Gafford Ladies, Mirembe cherishes the She Corporate team, KCCA and the reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool.

On any day, she will opt for rice, sausages and chicken on the preferred menu as a staple diet.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Divine Mirembe

Nick-Name: Kasenene

Date of Birth: 14th December 2005

Parents: Jimmy Bukenya and Pamela Kugumisiriza

Education: Bulamu Primary School, Victorious Primary School, St Noa Girls Zzana, Gombe SS (Currently in S.5)

Position of Play: Right back

Academy Attended: Excel Soccer Academy

Current Club: Asubo Gafford Ladies Women Football Club

Current National Team: U-17 national women’s team

Toughest Opponent: Fauzia Najjemba

Strong Foot: Right

Attributes: Game reading, Good crosses, Pacy runs, set pieces

Role Models: Fred Okot & Paul Willa (Locally based) & John Arnold Trent Alexander (International)

Dream Clubs: Asubo Gafford Ladies, She Corporate, Olympique Lyonnais Women Football Club

Best Friends: Fauzia Najjemba, Margret Kunihira, Shamirah Nalugya and Patricia Namuli

Clubs Supported: KCCA (Uganda) & Liverpool (United Kingdom)

Dish Dish: Rice, sausages and chicken