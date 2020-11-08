Maroons Football Club has confirmed a squad of 30 players that will be used for the forthcoming FUFA Big League season (2020/2021).

The team under the tutorship of Charles Ayieko alisas Mbuzi will be fighting to make an instant return to the Uganda Premier League after getting relegated last season.

Several new players have been added to bolster the squad. Some of these include midfielders Vincent Zziwa and Nelson Mandela plus defender Isma Kawawulo who will re-unite with coach Ayieko.

The trio signed from Busoga United FC where Ayieko coached for two seasons.

Isma Kawawulo in action for Busoga United FC agsinst Proline FC last season. Credit: Busoga United FC Media

Goalkeeper Eric Dhaira returns to Maroons FC after a stint with Katwe United FC. He was with the Prison Warders two years ago.

Amir Nalugooda, also a goalkeeper is one of the latest signing and will battle with Dhaira and Emmanuel Akol for a starting slot.

Goalkeeper Eric Dhaira (Credit: Xandra)

The other new arrivals include Samuel Omara, Ivan Eriga and Shamary Kapalaga.

Eddy Kapampa and Ronald Orombi who had joined Tooro United FC on loan in January return and are be part of the squad.

The same applies to Belmos Opio and Godwin Kitagenda who had been loaned out to Kiboga Young/Mbale Heroes.

The two-time league winners lost several key players including last season’s top scorer Steven Mukwala who joined URA FC.

The other departures include Edgar Bwogi, Hannington Ssebwalunyo and Davis Mayanja among others.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Amir Nalugooda (1), Eric Dhaira (25), Emmanuel Akol (30), Walter Chandia (33)

Defenders

Maxwell Okello(5), Ceaser Olega(14), Patrick Bayiga(15), Sylvester Okello(20), Godwin Kitagenda(21), Belmos Opio (22), Eddy Kapampa (24), Isma Kawawulo(26), Shamary Ramathan Kapalaga(27), Joel Ogwang(29), Ivan Eriga(32)

Midfielders

Nelson Mandela(3), Emmanuel Olinga(4), Vicent Zziwa(6), Ronald Orombi(8), Pius Obuya(10), Bronson Nsubuga(11), Musa Ssali(12), David Ndihabwe(13), Abraham Tusubira(16), Junior Amannya(18)

Forwards

Solomon Walusimbi (17), Fred Amaku(19), Isaac Otto(28), Derrick Mudali(9), Samuel O’Mara(7)