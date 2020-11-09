Management of Mbarara City Football Club has revealed the 2020-21 season squad.

Head Coach Brian Ssenyondo confirmed all the players with their respective shirt numbers.

New recruits Bashir Mutanda, goalkeeper Martin Elungat, Ronald Edwok and Godfrey Kalungi are all on the rooster.

Mutanda will don 10, Elungat 23, Edwok 4 and Kalungi is shirt 21.

Striker Jude Ssemugabi shifts from shirt 11 to 9, defender Bamba Soulymane will now wear shirt 5 having put on 4 last season.one from 4 to 5.

Uganda U-20 stars Ivan Eyam and Derrick Onyai are also retained in their shirt numbers as 7 and 29 respectively.

Also retained in his shirt from last season is South Sudan’s striker Wol Makueth in shirt 14.

Others are Muhammed Ssekeba (1), Jasper Aheebwa (6), Siraj Musindo (24), Ibrahim Magaandazi (26), Zaidi Byekwaso (19), John Adriko (18) and skipper Hillary Mukundane (16).

The new season kick off is ear-marked for 3rd December 2020.