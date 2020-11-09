AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Thursday, 12th November 2020

Uganda Cranes Vs South Sudan – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

*Behind closed doors

The South Sudan delegation arrived in Uganda via Entebbe International Airport on Sunday, 8th November 2020.

This group arrived at around 6 PM before they were through the check in procedure and immigration routine.

The contingent of 32 people was received by officials from Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) before they were driven aboard the St Mary’s SS Kitende bus to the four star Imperial Botanical Hotel in Entebbe.

A South Sudan’s player walking to the team bus at Entebbe International Airport moments after arrival

Some of the South Sudan’s players moments after checking in at Entebbe International Airport (Credit: FUFA)

This squad has familiar faces as striker Tito Okello and Ivan Wani, two players who had roots in Uganda.

Okello is now stationed at Kenya Premier League side Gor Mahia as Wani is still at Busoga United.

The South Sudan’s team is expected to have a light training session on Monday although the venue has not yet been confirmed.

Uganda Cranes host the first leg this Thursday at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende before the return leg shall be played on Tuesday, 17th November 2020.

After two games, Uganda Cranes lead group B with four points, same as West Africa’s Burkina Faso.

South Sudan has no point from the two games played against Malawi and Burkina Faso.

The South Sudan’s delegation checked in at Imperial Botanical Hotel in Entebbe

South Sudan’s contingent:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Majak Maling Mawith (Melbourne, Australia), Nasir Haidar Ishka (Gudele Juba, South Sudan), John Ramadan Mayik (Malakia, South Sudan)

Defenders: Godfrey Nyeko Okello (Atlona City Soccer, Australia), John Koul Chol (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Peter Maker Manyang (Amarat United, South Sudan), Abdelkarim Mutwakil Abaker (Atlabara Juba, South Sudan), Bak Majok Mathiang (Amarat United, South Sudan), Rahan Angier Malong (Munuki Juba, South Sudan), David Omot Sebit (Al Merrikh Juba, South Sudan)

Midfielders: Daniel Chok Dau (Vysocina, Czech Republic), Manyumow Achol (Kingston, New Zealand), Jackson Morgan Obede (Perth, Australia), Ivan Wani Adebo (Busoga United, Uganda), Musa Abdallad Asad (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Dominic Abui Pretino (Al Khartoum, Sudan), Emmanuel Thomas Lumeri (Amarat United, South Sudan), Stephen Pawaar Lony (Munuki Juba, South Sudan), Dominic Angelo Korenelio (Munuki Juba, South Sudan)

Forwards: Denis Yongule Daluri (Eastern Lions, Australia), Tito Okello Odong (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Makueth Wol Akeen (Mbarara City, Uganda), David Majak Chan (Tusker, Kenya), Aluk Akech Mabior (Alamal Atbara, Sudan), Jose Kuch Nyuar (Amarat United, South Sudan), Kenyok Wal Athiu (Unattached)

Officials:

Head coach: Cyprian Besong Ashu

Assistant coach: James Ezekiel Ismalia Milla

Fitness coach: Narcisse Tinkeu Nguimgou

Assistant Goalkeeping coach: Kannady Santolion Tambi Banasio

Team doctor: Theban Kwacakwan Ajalong Nyakwan

Equipment manager: Juma Jenaro Akono Yuma