Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has revealed the starting eleven to face South Sudan in the AFCON 2021 group B qualifier.

South End United’s right back Elvis Bwomono is given his first start in the Uganda Cranes’ jersey.

Team captain Denis Onyango starts in the goal posts and will also don the arm-band.

Joseph Benson Ochaya of TP Mazembe starts at left back as the central defensive partnership of Ronald Mukiibi and Timothy Denis Awany pair up at the back.

Mike Azira and Khalid Aucho sit as the two central defensive midfielders as Faruku Miya starts in the offensive role.

It is a three man attack force of William Kizito Luwaga, Emmanual Arnold Okwi and Derrick Nsibambi in the quest for goals.

The substitutes bench is rich with a collection of players that has the goalkeeping duo of Jamal Salim Magoola and Charles Lukwago.

Others are; Nicholas Wadada, Disan Galiwango, Patrick Mbowa, Halid Lwaliwa, Shafiq Kagimu, Karim Watambala, Allan Okello, Edrisa Lubega, Brian Ahebwa and Fahad Azizi Bayo.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs South Sudan:

Denis Onyango (18), Elvis Bwomono (06), Joseph Ochaya (02), Ronald Mukiibi (12), Timothy Denis Awany (03), Mike Azira (23), Khalid Aucho (08), Faruku Miya (17), William Kizito Luwagga (10), Derrick Nsibambi (11), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (07)

*Shirt Numbers in brackets

Substitutes

Jamal Salim (19), Charles Lukwago (01), Nicholas Wadada (14), Disan Galiwango (04), Patrick Mbowa (24), Halid Lwaliwa (15), Shafiq Kagimu (13), Karim Watambala (25), Allan Okello (20), Edrisa Lubega (22), Brian Ahebwa (16), Fahad Bayo (09).