Competitive sport is slowly returning in the country after more than six months of inactivity due to COVID-19.

The National Netball League (Super Division) will tentatively throw-off on the first weekend of December and run for five weeks.

Annet Kisomose, the secretary of Uganda Netball Federation, says due to busy 2021 during which a few international games are lined-up, players needed to get active.

“We want to get these players active again because we have to select teams for next year’s events,” Kisomose told Kawowo Sports.

The League will be played over a period of five weeks with all teams playing two games a day for the first three matchdays.

“I think players can handle playing two games a day provided there’s rest of like two hours in between. We will have a normal season next.”

All games will be played at Police Children Primary School in Kibuli with Mandela National Stadium, Namboole still out of use for sports.

Full Fixture

Matchday 1 | Saturday 5th December 2020

Weyonje vs Uganda x Luwero

NIC vs UPDF

KCCA vs Posta

Police vs UCU

Prisons vs KBK

KBK vs Police

UCU vs Prisons

Posta vs Weyonje

Uganda x Luweero vs NIC

UPDF vs KCCA

Matchday 2 | Saturday 12th January 2020

NIC vs UCU

KCCA vs Uganda X Luweero

Police vs UPDF

Prisons vs Posta

Weyonje vs KBK

Weyonje vs Police

Uganda x Luweero vs KBK

UPDFvs Prisons

Posta vs NIC

UCU vs KCCA

Matchday 3 | Saturday 19th December 2020

KCCA vs Weyonje

NIC vs KBK

Prisons vs Uganda x Luweero

Police vs Posta

UPDF vs UCU

UCU vs Uganda x Luweero

Posta vs UPDF

Weyonje vs NIC

KBK vs KCCA

Police vs Prisons

Matchday 4 | Saturday 9th January 2021

UCU vs KBK

Uganda x Luweero vs Posta

Weyonje vs UPDF

NIC vs Prisons

Police vs KCCA

Posta vs KBK

UPDF vs Uganda x Luweero

Matchday 5 | Saturday 16th January 2021