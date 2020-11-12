Competitive sport is slowly returning in the country after more than six months of inactivity due to COVID-19.
The National Netball League (Super Division) will tentatively throw-off on the first weekend of December and run for five weeks.
Annet Kisomose, the secretary of Uganda Netball Federation, says due to busy 2021 during which a few international games are lined-up, players needed to get active.
“We want to get these players active again because we have to select teams for next year’s events,” Kisomose told Kawowo Sports.
The League will be played over a period of five weeks with all teams playing two games a day for the first three matchdays.
“I think players can handle playing two games a day provided there’s rest of like two hours in between. We will have a normal season next.”
All games will be played at Police Children Primary School in Kibuli with Mandela National Stadium, Namboole still out of use for sports.
Full Fixture
Matchday 1 | Saturday 5th December 2020
- Weyonje vs Uganda x Luwero
- NIC vs UPDF
- KCCA vs Posta
- Police vs UCU
- Prisons vs KBK
- KBK vs Police
- UCU vs Prisons
- Posta vs Weyonje
- Uganda x Luweero vs NIC
- UPDF vs KCCA
Matchday 2 | Saturday 12th January 2020
- NIC vs UCU
- KCCA vs Uganda X Luweero
- Police vs UPDF
- Prisons vs Posta
- Weyonje vs KBK
- Weyonje vs Police
- Uganda x Luweero vs KBK
- UPDFvs Prisons
- Posta vs NIC
- UCU vs KCCA
Matchday 3 | Saturday 19th December 2020
- KCCA vs Weyonje
- NIC vs KBK
- Prisons vs Uganda x Luweero
- Police vs Posta
- UPDF vs UCU
- UCU vs Uganda x Luweero
- Posta vs UPDF
- Weyonje vs NIC
- KBK vs KCCA
- Police vs Prisons
Matchday 4 | Saturday 9th January 2021
- UCU vs KBK
- Uganda x Luweero vs Posta
- Weyonje vs UPDF
- NIC vs Prisons
- Police vs KCCA
- Posta vs KBK
- UPDF vs Uganda x Luweero
Matchday 5 | Saturday 16th January 2021
- Uganda x Luweero vs Posta
- KBK vs UPDF
- Weyonje vs UCU
- Prisons vs KCCA
- NIC vs Police