Halid Lwaliwa’s header was the difference at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende but who starred and who struggled for Uganda Cranes as they edged closer to qualifying for the Afcon finals?

Denis Onyango 7.0: Hardly tested as Uganda dominated the game, albeit with less penetration but he did have to be alert to keep out the long balls targeted for South Sudan forwards.

Elvis Bwomono 6.0: Not the best of debuts especially going forward and on a few occasions, lost Ivan Wani and Tito Okello especially in the first half.

Joseph Ochaya 7.0: Decent going forward and swung in a couple of decent crosses including a low one in the first half which went begging. He was fouled for the free kick that resulted into the goal but fortunate not to give away a penalty when he seemed to have fouled Makweth Wol midway the second half.

Timothy Awany 7.0: Solid at the back and rarely put a foot wrong but twice lost Makweth Wol who nearly punished the Cranes.

Ronald Mukiibi 7.0: He was strong in the tackle and dominant in the air, plus he was very neat and tidy on the ball as Uganda Cranes tried to play out from the back. A hamstring injury forced him off the field in the 65th minute.

Mike Azira 8.5: Showed exactly why he is a very important player for the Uganda Cranes. A huge presence for the Cranes midfield who circulated the ball neatly. Must be top for Uganda Cranes touches, possession won, tackles and interceptions completed.

Khalid Aucho 6.0: Played more up front than Azira but failed to hit that pass that could have opened up the packed South Sudan defence although he set up Miya for a shot that hit the post before he was replaced in the 77th minute by debutant Karim Watambala.

Farouk Miya 7.5: Lost possession a number of times early in the game, but he was always trying to move Uganda forward. He was always asking for the ball and supported by Luwagga and Ochaya, they gave Cranes an excellent outlet down the right. He was inches away from a goal when his strike clipped the top of the base of the post and forced a good save from South Sudan goalkeeper in the first half. Assisted the winner with a sublime free kick.

Emmanuel Okwi 5.0: Not the best outing for the forward who was played centrally on the day instead of his preferred position as a wing forward. Withdrawn in the 60th minute for Allan Okello.

Derrick Nsibambi 6.0: Until he got into the central striking position, he was into oblivion for better parts of the game. Unlucky not to score when his shot from outside the area was deflected for a corner.

Luwagga Kizito 7.0: Appeared to be Uganda’s source of creativity with his dribbles and won several free kicks for the team. He was unfortunate to miss on the score sheet when his snapshot from the edge went inches wide.

Substitutes

Allan Okello 6.0: Gave the Cranes another dimension down the right flank and swung in a few crosses.

Halid Lwaliwa 7.0: Won the game with a headed goal in the 85th minute after replacing injured Mukiibi.

Karim Watambala 6.0: Energetic display and wasn’t afraid to demand for the ball on his debut after coming on for Aucho in the 77th minute.

Edirisa Lubega 5.0: Replaced Nsibambi with thirteen minutes to play but lacked decent service just like his predecessors to hurt the opponents.