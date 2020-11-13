Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira is now a free agent after his contract expired at Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

The industrious star’s contract expired alongside forward CJ Sapong while 2021 options for midfielder Jeremiah Gutjahr and goalkeeper Connor Sparrow were declined.

Azira has been a revelation to the club since arriving at the outfit after the 2019 AFCON in Egypt from rival side Montreal Impact.

Micheal Azira

Despite his stay largely blighted by the Coronavirus pandemic, the 33-year old amassed 314 minutes and 10 regular season games played between late last year and this year.

According to the club’s website; “Midfielder Micheal Azira and forward CJ Sapong are out of contract and eligible for free agency.”

The Ugandan’s most recent outing – a Cranes 1-0 win over South Sudan in the ACON 2021 Qualifiers – saw him score a rating of 8.5/10 according to this website’s writer, Ismael Kiyonga.

“Showed exactly why he is a very important player for the Uganda Cranes,” Ismael wrote.

“A huge presence for the Cranes midfield who circulated the ball neatly. Must be top for Uganda Cranes touches, possession won, tackles and interceptions completed.”

Azira’s Stats