There was a sigh of relief, exclamation and excitement as well at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Technical Centre, Njeru when the all results from the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests for the Cubs portrayed the players as fit to play in the U-17 age category.

For starters, the MRI tests are mandatory for all the players that fall in the afore-mentioned age category with the main purpose of ascertaining their true ages.

Thirty five of the players camped at Njeru underwent through the MRI tests on Tuesday, 10th November 2020 at Mengo Hospital in Kampala.

The team coordinator and FUFA Youth Football Development Manager Bashir Mutyaba described the moment as positive development as the technical team has all the 35 players at their disposal with a wide variety of choice to pick from.

This is a positive development for the head coach and his entire working team as all the players passed the tests. The technical team will pick the final 20man squad that will be used in the forthcoming tournament. Bashir Mutyaba, FUFA Youth Development Manager

Some of the players in the U-17 age catergory at Njeru (Credit: FUFA Media)

The MRI testing followed the earlier done COVID-19 tests for every squads-man (players and officials) before camping.

A lion’s share of the current squad in camp are graduates from the victorious Uganda U-15 team that triumphed at the 2019 CECAFA U-15 championship in Eritrea, all who also undertook MRI tests last year.

Uganda is preparing for the CECAFA U-17 championship that will be staged in Rwanda between 13th to 28th December 2020.

Uganda is housed in group B alongside Ethiopia and Kenya in arguably the “group of death”.

Rwanda (hosts), Eritrea and South Sudan make up group A; Sudan, Djibouti and Tanzania are in group C.

Two countries will make the grade for the 2021 AFCON U-15 championship in Morocco.

Vincent “Titi Camara” Tumusiime during a class-room session with the players at Njeru (Credit: FUFA Media)

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, the players had the first session before going for one-hour long theory class that was conducted by the Vincent “Titi Camara” Tumusiime.

In the theory session, the players were taken through different aspects in life-style with much emphasis being put on moral and discipline.

The team has a friendly match on Sunday, November 15, 2020 with the national U-20 team (Hippos) at Njeru.

Hippos will also play KCCA in the second friendly match on Tuesday, 17th November 2020 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Some of the Uganda Cubs goalkeepers after a training session at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda U-17 squad at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru:

Goalkeepers

Daniel Mukisa – URA FC JT

Walter Chandia – Maroons FC JT

Henry Mwebe – Express FC JT

Abdu Magada – Busoga United FC JT

Norman Rukari – SC Vipers JT

Humphrey Oyirwoth – Express FC JT

Defenders

Shafiki Waswanga – URA FC JT

Vincent Mulema – Kyetume FC JT

Ibrahim Juma – KCCA FC SA

Enock Luyima – Volf SA

Simon Mukisa – KCCA FC SA

Peter Gava – Express FC JT

Ronald Madoi – Wakiso Giants FC JT

Midfielders

Kaliisa Shugai – Express FC JT

Pius Ssebulime – KCCA FC SA

Ivan Irinimbabazi – Bright Stars FC JT

David Bawunda– SC Villa JT

Yasin Mukiibi – Kataka FC

Travis Mutyaba – Vipers SC JT

Godfrey Ssekibengo – St Henry’s College Kitovu

Opio Alex Otti – Vipers SC JT

Elvis Eddy Mwanje – KCCA FC SA

Edrine Mukisa Opaala – Busoga United FC JT

Samir Mudiba – Express FC JT

Forwards

Abbasi Kyeyune – Kampala Junior Team

Shafiq Magogo – KCCA FC SA

Hassan Mubiru – Express FC JT

Oscar Mawa – KCCA FC SA

Faisal Kifumba– Kyetume FC JT

Allan Kiggundu – BUL FC JT

Issa Bugembe – Bright Stars FC JT

FahadJumbe – Vipers SC JT

Allan Odong – Volf SA

Christopher Nyongesa – Rock High School, Tororo

Basil Tenywa Tuma – Eton College, United Kingdom

Technical Team

Head coach: Hamuza Lutalo

Assistant Coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Fitness Coach: Arthur Kyesimira

Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu

Team Physician: Mable Kabatalindwa

Coordinator: Bashir Mutyaba

Media Officer: Joseph Mutaka