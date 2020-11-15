There was a sigh of relief, exclamation and excitement as well at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Technical Centre, Njeru when the all results from the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests for the Cubs portrayed the players as fit to play in the U-17 age category.
For starters, the MRI tests are mandatory for all the players that fall in the afore-mentioned age category with the main purpose of ascertaining their true ages.
Thirty five of the players camped at Njeru underwent through the MRI tests on Tuesday, 10th November 2020 at Mengo Hospital in Kampala.
The team coordinator and FUFA Youth Football Development Manager Bashir Mutyaba described the moment as positive development as the technical team has all the 35 players at their disposal with a wide variety of choice to pick from.
This is a positive development for the head coach and his entire working team as all the players passed the tests. The technical team will pick the final 20man squad that will be used in the forthcoming tournament.Bashir Mutyaba, FUFA Youth Development Manager
The MRI testing followed the earlier done COVID-19 tests for every squads-man (players and officials) before camping.
A lion’s share of the current squad in camp are graduates from the victorious Uganda U-15 team that triumphed at the 2019 CECAFA U-15 championship in Eritrea, all who also undertook MRI tests last year.
Uganda is preparing for the CECAFA U-17 championship that will be staged in Rwanda between 13th to 28th December 2020.
Uganda is housed in group B alongside Ethiopia and Kenya in arguably the “group of death”.
Rwanda (hosts), Eritrea and South Sudan make up group A; Sudan, Djibouti and Tanzania are in group C.
Two countries will make the grade for the 2021 AFCON U-15 championship in Morocco.
Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, the players had the first session before going for one-hour long theory class that was conducted by the Vincent “Titi Camara” Tumusiime.
In the theory session, the players were taken through different aspects in life-style with much emphasis being put on moral and discipline.
The team has a friendly match on Sunday, November 15, 2020 with the national U-20 team (Hippos) at Njeru.
Hippos will also play KCCA in the second friendly match on Tuesday, 17th November 2020 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.
Uganda U-17 squad at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru:
Goalkeepers
- Daniel Mukisa – URA FC JT
- Walter Chandia – Maroons FC JT
- Henry Mwebe – Express FC JT
- Abdu Magada – Busoga United FC JT
- Norman Rukari – SC Vipers JT
- Humphrey Oyirwoth – Express FC JT
Defenders
- Shafiki Waswanga – URA FC JT
- Vincent Mulema – Kyetume FC JT
- Ibrahim Juma – KCCA FC SA
- Enock Luyima – Volf SA
- Simon Mukisa – KCCA FC SA
- Peter Gava – Express FC JT
- Ronald Madoi – Wakiso Giants FC JT
Midfielders
- Kaliisa Shugai – Express FC JT
- Pius Ssebulime – KCCA FC SA
- Ivan Irinimbabazi – Bright Stars FC JT
- David Bawunda– SC Villa JT
- Yasin Mukiibi – Kataka FC
- Travis Mutyaba – Vipers SC JT
- Godfrey Ssekibengo – St Henry’s College Kitovu
- Opio Alex Otti – Vipers SC JT
- Elvis Eddy Mwanje – KCCA FC SA
- Edrine Mukisa Opaala – Busoga United FC JT
- Samir Mudiba – Express FC JT
Forwards
- Abbasi Kyeyune – Kampala Junior Team
- Shafiq Magogo – KCCA FC SA
- Hassan Mubiru – Express FC JT
- Oscar Mawa – KCCA FC SA
- Faisal Kifumba– Kyetume FC JT
- Allan Kiggundu – BUL FC JT
- Issa Bugembe – Bright Stars FC JT
- FahadJumbe – Vipers SC JT
- Allan Odong – Volf SA
- Christopher Nyongesa – Rock High School, Tororo
- Basil Tenywa Tuma – Eton College, United Kingdom
Technical Team
Head coach: Hamuza Lutalo
Assistant Coach: Brian Ssenyondo
Fitness Coach: Arthur Kyesimira
Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu
Team Physician: Mable Kabatalindwa
Coordinator: Bashir Mutyaba
Media Officer: Joseph Mutaka