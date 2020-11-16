AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B): Match day 4: Monday, 16th November 2020

South Sudan Bright Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

*At Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi (7 PM)

Uganda Cranes and South Sudan face off once again in a period of four days at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Monday, 16th November 2020.

The comes in the wake of the first leg played last a couple of days ago at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende where Uganda Cranes needed a late- late headed goal from defender Halid Lwaliwa off Faruku Miya’s free-kick in the 85th minute.

Lwaliwa had moments earlier replaced towering Ronald Mukiibi who picked a ham-string injury in the 68th minute and thus the forced substitution.

The contest is a must-win scenario game for Uganda Cranes in a bid to seal a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye takes a detailed scrutiny in the anticipated match ups with Uganda Cranes’ left back Joseph Benson Ochaya suspended and thus left in Kampala.

Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder Farouk Miya Credit: Edgar Hamala

Ramadan John Mayik Diing (South Sudan) Vs Farouk Miya (Uganda)

During the first leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, South Sudan Bright Stars’ goalkeeper Ramadan John Mayik Diing was solid and commanding like a captain on the ship.

He bossed the air spaces in his territory, was alert and quick to tame any sort of danger thrown to him.

On countless occasions, he was fast off the block to parry away the crosses from the left or right flanks to boldly justify why he was selected ahead of Australian based Majak Maling Mawith who plays at Melbourne Football Club.

The Malakia Football Club Juba shot stopper saved dead balls and only slipped once for the goal scored by Lwaliwa.

Goalkeeper Ramadan John Mayik Diing (right) Credit: Edgar Hamala

Having foiled Faruku Miya on the evening that had a mixture of rains and sunshine, Mayik faces the same opponent among others. Miya, who plies his trade at Turkish side Konyaspor will be eyeing a far much improved personal and team performance on the natural grass of Nyayo.

From the movements, inter-play with opponents and shooting abilities, Miya will test Mayik on Monday evening just like he did during the first leg with one of the closest chances witnessing a low drive kissing the low right post before sailing out for a fruitless corner-kick in the 72nd minute.

The Uganda Cranes team that started against South Sudan at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Abdulkarim Yom Mutwakil (South Sudan) Vs William Luwagga Kizito (Uganda)

Crafty play-maker William Luwagga Kizito was for the better part of the first half against South Sudan deployed on the far left flank among the three fore-line attackers.

Blessed with an array of tricks, quick change of pace and unpredictability, Luwagga can win the match for his team single-handledly.

During the first leg, he was at times hurried to decide on what to do and sometimes a little bit too slow to execute.

L-R: David Sebit Omot, Abdulkarim Yom Mutwakil Credit: Edgar Hamala

He faces Abdulkarim Yom Mutwakil, a player of Atalabara Juba football club who foiled him on many occasions during the first leg.

Whereas Mutwakil might have carried a paper with him where instructions on how to frustrate Luwagga, the Uganda Cranes’ play-maker squeezed a couple of moments to do what he is best known for, step overs, quick passes, take-ons although the shooting accuracy eluded him.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi closes down South Sudan’s Abdulkarim Yom Mutwakil Credit: Edgar Hamala

David Sebit Omot (South Sudan) Vs Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Uganda)

Al Merrikh Juba’s David Sebit Omot kept Emmanuel Arnold Okwi at bay for large spells of the match at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Depending on the tactics, Okwi may be permitted to thrive at wide right positions where he excels with dribbles, crossing and shooting abilities.

Okwi is expected to meet Omot once again on Monday evening as the two countries look horns at Nyayo.

Whether Okwi will revenge being locked out during the first leg or Omot will maintain the positional discipline shall remain a discussion in the aftermath.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi

Uganda Cranes’ captain Denis Onyango and South Sudan\s counter Peter Maker Manyango in pre-match customs

Peter Maker Manyang (South Sudan) Vs Fahad Bayo (Uganda)

South Sudan’s captain Peter Maker Manyang is a good defender with agility coupled by composure.

His physicality and aggression define him as a complete defender with awesome heading skills, tackling and ball passing skills.

During the first leg at Kitende, the gangly defender who turns out for Amarat United in South Sudan pocketed Egyptian based Derrick Paul Nsibambi for long spells of the match.

Fahad Bayo

In case the Uganda Cranes technical team introduces Israel based Fahad Aziz Bayo, this will be an explosive battle for pace and aggressiveness.

Bayo is also a great fighter in aerial battles and has a point to prove having been among the unused substitutes during the Thursday clash.

After all, the national team duties provide no second chances. Every player comes and takes their presented opportunities.

L-R: Mike Azira, Khalid Aucho and Denis Onyango Credit: Edgar Hamala

Rehan Angier Malong (South Sudan) Vs Khalid Aucho (Uganda)

Until he picked a knock, Khalid Aucho had remained one of Uganda Cranes top performers during the first leg against South Sudan.

A tackler and fighter for the ball, Aucho also makes effective use of possession with short crispy passing and the enviable diagonal balls.

In case he passes the fitness test with flying colours, the Egyptian based midfielder will once again face off with Rehan Angier Malong of Munuki Juba in the South Sudan domestic league.

Like Aucho, Malong is a good tackler and passer of the ball. Therefore, whoever perfects his act on the day will inspire his respective side.

L-R: Ramadhan John, Rehan Angier Malong and Credit: Edgar Hamala

Manyumom Achol (South Sudan) Vs Mike Azira (Uganda)

Time immemorial, 75 percent of football battles word-over are won and lost in the delicate midfield zone.

The middle of the pack dictates the tiding and flow of the game. It is the department where most attacks are planned and executed, with the ability to control the tempo of the game at most times.

L-R: William Luwagga, Mike Azira and Khalid Aucho Credit: Edgar Hamala

US based Uganda Cranes midfielder Mike Azira, whose employment contract at Chicago Fire ran out produced an A performance during the first leg against South Sudan with intelligent coverage of spaces, good work ethic, excellent use of the ball and a perfect bridge as a chain to inter-link defence and attack.

Azira comes under close scrutiny as the public will demand more or less the same performance in the return leg.

The man in charge of spoiling his party is Manyumom Achol, a player who roves away all the midfield and attack departments.

Manyumom plies his professional trade at Kingston in New Zealand.