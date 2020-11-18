South Sudan has been handed another shot at AfroBasket 2021 with the side given Algeria’s place in Group D of the qualifiers.

Algeria pulled out of the qualifiers with their basketball federation president Rabah Bouarifi announcing that the team had been disbanded due to COVID-19.

South Sudan team after the wild card tournament in Cameroon Credit: FIBA

South Sudan had fallen short to Kenya in the zonal pre-qualifiers tournament in Nairobi in January and to Cape Verde in the wild card tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon last month.

If they are able to put together a team on short notice, the side will compete with the first leg hosts Rwanda, Nigeria, and Mali next week for a place at the continental championship.

Their first game will be against heavyweights Nigeria on Thursday, November 26 followed by Mali on Saturday, November 28 and wrap up against Rwanda on Sunday.