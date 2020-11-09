Algeria will not be taking part in the upcoming FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

The Algerian Basketball Federation (FABB) president Rabah Bouarifi announced on Sunday that the team had been disbanded due to COVID-19 as reported by INTERLIGNES.

“We cannot go to Rwanda with a decimated team. I am against participating just to participate. The preparation was severely disrupted. The players have been far from the competition since last March, it would have been difficult for them facing tough selections,” Bouarifi said as quoted by INTERLIGNES.

The North Africans were due to face Nigeria, Rwanda, and Mali from November 27-29 in Kigali in the first leg of the qualifiers before heading to Bamako, Mali in February next year for the return leg.

In the same vein, Bouarifi said they are withdrawing their U18s from the African Championship that is due to take place next month in Egypt.

“I took the decision to close the headquarters of the federation until the end of the month after the detection of several positive cases among the staff, like the federal doctor and the director of young talents.”