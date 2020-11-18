International Hospital Kampala (IHK) manager Dr. Peter Ntege has assured clients of empathetic care during and after their arthroscopy camp.

Several sport entities and any other people in different walks of life were availed an opportunity to access free consultation and joint assessment during the camp that has running since September, through October.

As it draws to an end this November, Dr. Ntege has reassured clients of a professional service with to class services.

IHK Arthroscopy Camp

Dr. Peter Ntege says, “We have an elite team of experienced and qualified orthopedic specialists to perform arthroscopic procedures and a support team of professional nurses to provide empathetic care to guide the patients through the recovery processes.”

The camp is offering free consultation and joint assessment by the Arthroscopic surgeon at IHK and the public with meniscal injuries, anterior cruciate ligament tears, rotator cuff tear among other joint conditions are advised to book an appointment.

What is Arthroscopy?

Arthroscopy is a keyhole procedure in which a telescope is inserted into a joint to allow the surgeon to make a thorough inspection of the joints so that a definite diagnosis can be made and two to four small “puncture” wounds are made for the camera and instruments to be inserted from different angles.

Arthroscopy improves the rapid recovery rate, lowers the risk of infection and complications, improves the visualization of the knee structure and lessens the pain and scarring after surgery.