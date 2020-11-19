Reigning national rally champion Yasin Nasser was highly thrilled upon receiving the award for the motorsports crew of the year 2019.

Nasser and his co-driver Ali Katumba were honored by the Uganda Sports Press Association(USPA) at an awards dinner at the Serena Kampala Hotel on Wednesday.

Yasin Nasser(R) and Ali Katumba plus the car; the Subaru GVB at the Serena hotel on Wednesday. Credit: John Batanudde

The Moil Rally Team was voted by USPA following their exceptional performance enroute to their maiden national rally title.

Yasin sealed the national title with 515 points; to become the first crew to win the title with more than 400 points.

The team achieved victory in the prestigious Pearl of Africa as well as being the best Ugandan crew in the 2019 Kenya Safari rally after finishing ninth overall.

“We are really delighted. This award means a lot to us now. It shows that all our hard work has been appreciated, and that it’s noticed by everyone.

“The award will always remind us how great 2019 was for the all team. The road to the title was not the easiest but we managed to triumph thanks to my team and sponsors,” says Yasin.

Credit: John Batanudde

Yasin has only been in competitive rallying for five years.