Lawrence Mahatlane was on Thursday unveiled by the Uganda Cricket Association as the new Head Coach of Cricket Cranes.

During the presser, the South African shared his mind on what he feels about the Cricket Cranes currently.

Mahatlane praised the bowling department and is impressed by the fielding of the team but voiced his concerns about the batting, an area he says needs a lot of improvement.

“The most important thing in terms of development having looked at a lot of stats I think we have a lot of good natural bowlers. I believe we are more than capable of being the best fielding team in the world,” said the 44-year-old.

“The athleticism of Ugandan people, players is more than anything I have seen before so I believe we will be the best fielding team in the world.

“The biggest issue I have is about batting. For me, batting is gonna be a focus and it takes a lot of time, takes playing a lot of cricket,” he added.

Mahatlane was handed a three-year deal and tasked with helping Uganda attain ODI Status by 2022.