Gallagher Premiership 2020/21

Result: Wasps 23-20 Bristol Bears

Zach Kibirige’s Wasps Rugby got off to a winning start in the 2020/21 season of the Gallagher Premiership when they overcame Bristol Bears, 23-20, on Sunday evening.

Tom Willis’ try in the 78th minute is what the 2020 Premiership losing finalists needed for maximum points at the Ricoh Arena.

The Bears struck first with a penalty in the 8th minute, but two Jimmy Gopperth penalties saw Wasps lead 06-03 into the break.

Just after half time, Wasps were reduced to 14 men when Juan de Jong was sent to the bin for an offside infringement. And then a four-try exchange ensued.

First, Bears capitalised on the advantage to score the game’s first try and lead 09-10. Then Jack Willis went over for the Wasps. Sale Piutau put Bears ahead again with 5 minutes left to play. But it was Tom Willis that would score the match-winning try to ensure Wasps were victorious.

Kibirige, who played until full time, did not score in this match.