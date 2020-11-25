The kick off for Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League remains uncertain as per Wednesday, November 25, 2020 due to the stringent regulations set by Government to hold football competitions because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

But, that aside, the different clubs have remained focused and continued with the behind the scenes planning.

Several clubs have beefed up their playing staff, lobbied for new sponsorships, forged partnerships, technical departments, management wing with fresh governance structures alike.

West Nile based Arua Hill Sports Club recently rebranded from Doves All Stars, previously run by Aziz Damani.

The club has signed new players on board with the latest being the bow-legged Gadafi Gadihno who snubbed a move to UPDF for a home entity.

“We are assured of the experience, maturity, goals and assists. Welcome Gadafi Gadihno the ball doctor to Arua Hill Sports Club” the club bragged.

Gadafi Gadihno shows off the employment contract with Tony Afeti, the club CEO (Credit: Arua Hill Sports Club)

Gadihno last season played at Mbarara City Football Club in the Uganda Premier League before crossing to UPDF where he failed to turn up for training for unknown and revealed reasons.

UPDF’s CEO Ashraf Miiro, however, still expects a mutual understanding with the management of Arua Hill before Gadafi will be set free.

“Gadafi Gadihno has a running contract with UPDF Football Club. We cannot let him go for free.” Miiro clarified.

Players aside, the club beefed up the technical wing with Hussein Mbalangu the new head coach, assisted by Joseph Kiwanuka with Tony Afeti as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) among others.

There is however a hitch as Bosco Dudu who has been serving as Technical Director was shown the exit door for unclear reasons.

Bosco Dudu (Credit: Arua Hill SC Media)

“We would like to notify you that we have ended our relationship with Dudu Bosco as the head of the technical team, due to none matching work ethics. We are a strict entity in terms of integrity and teamwork. We wish Bosco the best in his next journey” Dudu’s send off memo read in bold.

Other clubs in the FUFA Big League that have reorganized their respective houses include newly promoted Gadaffi Football Club in Jinja, Ndejje University, Maroons, Tooro United, Kigezi Home Boyz in Kabale, Mbale’s Kiboga Young and a couple of others doing their work behind the scenes.

The FUFA Big League kick off is ear-marked for late December 2020 or early January 2021.