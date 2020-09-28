Arua Hill Sports Club, a FUFA Big League side has on Monday, 28th September 2020 officially unveiled the head and assistant coaches as Hussein Mbalangu and Joseph Kiwanuka respectively.

The unveiling ceremony was held at Heritage Courts in Arua Municipality, attended by Mbalangu, his assistant Kiwanuka, Technical Director Bosco Dudu and club media manager Otelul Vegas.

“I am happy to be here. I play Tik-Tak style. I am an offensive minded coach being a former striker. You score me four, I score you seven. I do not believe in defending football” Mbalangu told the media.

Mbalangu, 42, is a former Uganda Cranes international who holds a CAF “A” coaching license.

Hussein Mbalangu

He guided Mogadishu City Club two premier league trophies, one Somalia Cup and one Super Cup in four seasons comes to Barifa with that magnititude of achievement.

The former Sports Club Villa Jogoo player brings great coaching experience and four trophies on his CV.

Mbalangu comes to Arua Hill SC after serving a stint in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with SC Villa, FUFA Big League with The Saints FC, Buganda Regional League with Azam FC and Somalia Premier League with Mogadishu City Club and was also on the Masaza stage earlier in the year 2020 appointed as Kyaggwe Saza head coach.

Joseph Kiwanuka, assistant coach at Arua Hill Sports Club (Credit: Arua Hill SC Media)

Hussein headed for the Somalia Premier League for the 2015/16 season with Magadishu City Club, then called Banadiir FC before deciding to move back to Uganda where he took a sabatical for eight months. In 2020 he took over as the Kyaggwe Ssaza team coach before coming to Arua Hill SC as coach.

He will be deputized by former Express U17 head coach Joseph Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka is CAF “B” coaching licence holder.

Arua Hill Sports Club will host their home games at Barifa Stadium, Arua.

Bosco Dudu, the Arua Hill Sports Club Technical Director (Credit: Arua Hill SC Media)

For starters, Arua Hill Sports Club rebranded from Doves All Stars after famous businessman, Joel Aita bought the 100 percent shares from the latter.

Several players as goalkeeper Franco Oringa, Alfred Leku, Ceaser Samson Okhuti, Sabir Edema, Baden Mujahid Ogama, experienced left back Dan Birikwalira among others have been recruited thus far.