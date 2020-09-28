Goalkeeper Franco Oringa has seen it all in Uganda’s football with various spells in the second tier and top flight divisions.

The largely experienced goalkeeper has signed a two year deal at free spending FUFA Big League entity Arua Hill Sports Club.

He is expected to boost the goalkeeping department of the West Nile based club.

Born in the Northern Uganda district of Lira, Oringa has since featured for a number of clubs in the country.

After his advanced level of education studies, Oringa was recruited at Boroboro Tigers.

He then ascended up the ladder as he was poached by KCCA, URA, Kira Young, Express, Bul, Sadolin Paints, Sporting United and lately Saviours FC.

Oringa is also the first choice goalkeeper at Lango Province in the FUFA Drum Tournament.

Besides the excellent command of the backline, Oringa is also a great shot stopper who is outstanding in aerial duels and on one against one situations.

Franco Oringa

He joins other newly signed players as forwards Alfred Leku, Ceaser Samson Okhuti, Sabir Edema, Baden Mujahid Ogama, experienced left back Dan Birikwalira among others.

For starters, Arua Hill Sports Club rebranded from Doves All Stars after famous businessman, Joel Aita bought the 100 percent shares from the latter.

Aita has since beefed up the technical department of the club with the appointment of Bosco Dudu as technical director, Tonny Afeti as Chief Executive Officer and

Newly appointed head coach Hussein Mbalangu replaces Harunah Mawa.

The bearded CAF “A” licensed tactician is expected to be officially unveiled on Monday, 28th September 2020 at Heritage Gardens in Arua Municipality.

Mbalangu will work alongside Joseph Kiwanuka as assistant coach.

The club targets promotion to the Uganda Premier League next season.