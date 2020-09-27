Former Uganda Cranes international Hussein Mbalangu has officially taken over West Nile based Arua Hill Sports Club as head coach.

The CAF “A” licensed tactician who has been assisting Seeta United Football Club, a regional entity traveled to Arua in the company of Joseph Kiwanuka on Saturday.

He is expected to be officially unveiled by the club management on Monday, 28th September 2020 and work will commence immediately.

The former Sports Club Villa striker guided The Saints to promotion in the yester-years before he left the country for a spell in Somalia at Mogadishu City Council (MCC).

Hussein Mbalangu (left) with the legendary striker Magidu Musisi during the SC Villa days

I am humbled to be in Arua. The prime target is to build a formidable team and make sure there is focus, unity and hard-work. The task at hand is to earn promotion to the Uganda Premier league. This is done by teamwork, maximum cooperation and definitely the will of Allah Hussein Mbalangu, Head Coach All Hill Sports Club

Mbalangu replaces Harunah Mawa who has been head coach at the club, whilst Joseph Kiwanuka the assistant coach takes over from Richard Amatre.

For starters, Mawa had at one time been suspended by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) in March 2020 for use of foul language in the Doves All Stars matches against Bukedea and Kataka.

“Referees. FUFA Big league (small league) Bukeddea fc V Doves All Stars, Kataka FC V Doves All Stars. If the fathers of the two referees had worn a condom, Doves All Stars of Arua could walk away with a maximum of 6 points.” Mawa posted on his personal facebook page then.

Previously known as Doves All Stars, the club rebranded to Arua Hill Sports Club.

Famous Engineer and businessman, Joel Aita owns 100 percent shares in the company under his empire Development Infrastructure.

Chairman of Arua Hill Sports Club Joel Aita

Aita beefed up the technical department of the club with the appointment of Bosco Dudu as technical director.

Anthony Afeti is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vegas Otelul is the public relations officer.

The club has also confirmed the capture of high profile players as Dan Birikwalira, Ceaser Okhuti, goalkeeper Isaac Mulindwa, Baden Mujahid Ogama, Alfred Leku among others.

They will host their home games at Barifa Stadium as the Arua Hill Sports Complex nears completion.