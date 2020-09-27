Free spending Arua Hill Sports Club secured the services of hardworking striker Alfred Leku.

Leku is an experienced striker who joined the second division side on a free transfer.

The burly forward signed a two year employment contract with the Leopards who will be coached by CAF “A” licensed tactician Hussein Mbalangu.

Last season, Leku played at top flight side Proline which was relegated at the end of the season having earlier played at Vipers, Onduparaka, Express and two Botswana top tier clubs.

Leku was signed by Botswana top tier outfit Jwaneng Galaxy who later loaned him to the Extension Gunners before making the decision to return home and settle at Proline last season.

Leku shoots at goal during the Vipers days

Also a player at West Nile Province, Leku is expected to boost the forward line that also has the tried and tested Ceaser Samson Okhuti, Sabir Edema and forward Vipers forward Baden Mujahid Ogama.

Striker Alfred in action for the West Nile province in the FUFA Drum Tournament Credit: FUFA Media

Arua Hill Sports Club also secured the services of experienced left back Dan Birikwalira after he was released by Vipers Sports Club.

Birikwalira had loan spells at Bright Stars and Kyetume in the Uganda Premier League.

Arua Hill Sports Club remounted from Doves All Stars after famous businessman, Joel Aita bought the 100 percent shares from the latter.

Aita beefed up the technical department of the club with the appointment of Bosco Dudu as technical director, Tonny Afeti as Chief Executive Officer and

Mbalangu came in to replaced Harunah Mawa as head coach. The bearded CAF “A” licensed tactician

The club has poached a couple of other experienced and promising talents in a bid to attain promotion to the Uganda Premier League next season.