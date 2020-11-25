Management of Mbarara City Football Club is in a serious dilemma after their assistant coach Sadick Sempigi has absconded from duty.

It is now a week when Sempigi, a CAF “B” licensed tactician last conducted a training session in Mbarara before he left for his native home town of Wobulenzi in Luwero.

He cites unpalatable working conditions with Mbarara City having taken 7 months without salary.

“I have taken 7 months without payment of my salaries. This is too much bearing in mind I have a family to look after” he cried when asked of his absence from Mbarara.

With the head coach Brian Ssenyondo away on the national team duty with the U-17 team in residential training at the FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru, Sempigi had stayed back in Mbarara to handle the training sessions.

With the two coaches (Ssenyondo and Sempigi) away, the players do not have anybody guiding the training sessions and soon management will convene for a quick solution.

For starters, Sempigi joined Mbarara City on 9th December 2019 after he unceremoniously abandoned duties at Onduparaka over non-payment.

Kawowo Sports has established that prior to the decision to abandon work at Mbarara City, he had given the club management an ultimatum of four days to pay his outstanding arrears, a feat that has not been responded to.

He is also the head coach of Kooki Ssaza in the Buganda Masaza football tournament.