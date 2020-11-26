Group B Results

Angola 87-58 Mozambique

Senegal 92-54 Kenya

Eleven-time African champions Angola got off to a winning start at the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

Angola overpowered Mozambique 87-58 on Wednesday night at Kigali Arena thanks to huge offensive production in the second and third quarters.

Angola started slow missing the first three shots during a jittery first quarter that they edged 16-13 but grew into the game.

Mozambique kept Angola at arm’s length early in the second quarter but three turnovers in succession gave Angola room to pull away and when they assumed a double-digit lead lead late in the period, it was all but done.

Jaques Conceicao | Credit: FIBA

Angola went for 30 points in third quarter and every player who stepped on the floor scored atleast two points.

Olimpio Cipriano led Angola with 14 points, Carlos Morais had 13 while Abou Bakar Gakou and Melvyn Da Silva contributed 12 and 10 points respectively.

David Canivete Jr scored game-high 15 points to go with 8 rebounds in a losing effort. Kendal Allen Manuel (12) and Hugo Martins (10) also scored in double figures for Mozambique.

Next Games

Action continues on Thursday as Angola plays Kenya while Mozambique will take on Senegal.