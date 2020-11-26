The FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers resumed on Wednesday, November 25 with Group B action in Kigali, Rwanda. Senegal saw off Kenya as Angola overwhelmed Mozambique at Kigali Arena.

There are five qualifying groups, one of which includes Rwanda, the hosts of the final tournament that will be played in August next year.

By virtue of being hosts, Rwanda has already qualified for the tournament and will be automatically joined by the top three teams from the other four groups.

Kenneth Gasana | Credit: FIBA

However, there are permutations for Group D which has hosts Rwanda.

In case, Rwanda is ranked first, second or third in this group, then the three highest-placed teams will make it to the final tournament from Group D. This also means that the best fourth-placed team in all the five groups, based on the classification rules of the Official Basketball Rules, shall obtain the last spot for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021, making a total of 16 teams. However, should Rwanda finish in fourth position, all Group D teams will qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021. FIBA

Group D action starts today as South Sudan battle Nigeria while Rwanda will take on Mali in the last game of the day.