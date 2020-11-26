With International Hospital Kampala’s arthroscopy camp almost coming to an end, Dr. Pariyo Bonane the lead Orthopedic Surgeon at the facility has further explained how it is less risky to undergo the procedure.

Dr. Pariyo says the operations “allows the operating surgeon to insert a narrow tube attached to a fiber-optic video camera through a small incision and enable them to see inside your joint and treat it without making a large incision.

“Unlike other open surgical procedures, arthroscopy has a 1% risk of complications during or after the procedures.

“However, when not properly perform it can lead to excessive swelling or bleeding around the knee or shoulder, damage to blood vessels or nerve, hemarthrosis, deep vein thrombosis, pain, and stiffness of the joints.”

Arthroscopy Camp: Dr. Pariyo

What is Arthroscopy?

Arthroscopy is a keyhole procedure in which a telescope is inserted into a joint to allow the surgeon to make a thorough inspection of the joints so that a definite diagnosis can be made and two to four small “puncture” wounds are made for the camera and instruments to be inserted from different angles.

Arthroscopy improves the rapid recovery rate, lowers the risk of infection and complications, improves the visualization of the knee structure and lessens the pain and scarring after surgery.

Arthroscopy Camp

What is IHK offering?

IHK is offering free consultation and joint assessment, targeting athletes, and all other people from different walks of life.

The healthcare opportunity has been running since September, through October and still going on till the end of November at the hospital theater.

More services provided are geared towards treating patients with joint pains, joint swelling, inability to move the joints, cracking sounds in the joints, inability to use the joints following road traffic accidents, sports injuries and other injuries at a discounted price.