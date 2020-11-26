Uganda U-20 (The Hippos) player Isma Mugulusi has dedicated his two goals against Burundi to the team’s coaching staff.

I dedicate the two goals scored against Burundi to the coaching staff. My first goal goes to coach Simeon Masaba and the second one to head coach Morley Byekwaso. I thank the coaches for entrusting me. Isma Mugulusi, Uganda Hippos player

Uganda convincingly overcame Burundi 6-1 during a group B duel played at the at the Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on Wednesday.

Mugulusi, who plies his trade at Busoga United Football Club in the Uganda Premier League was one of Hippos’ outstanding players on the day.

Isma Mugulusi celebrates one of his two goals against Burundi (Credit: FUFA Media)

He scored two goals, same as striker Ivan Bogere before Najib Yiga and second half substitute Joseph Kizza Bukenya got the other.

Mugulusi has since heaped praise on the tactics employed by the team, applauding the system of play that yielded the desired results.

“The formation favors all of us. At first, I was not used to it but as time went on, I got adapted and it has suited us” Mugulusi stated of the 3-4-3 system of play used.

Bogere gave Uganda Hippos the lead on 42 minutes, capitalizing on a mistake by Allidou Hakizimana who intended to play a back pass to goalkeeper Pacifique Ndayikeza.

Mugulusi celebrates with Azizi Kayondo (Credit: FUFA Media)

The Proline forward raced to the back-pass and slotted the ball home past Ndayikeza to break the resilience of the Burundians.

Yiga finished from close range in an acute angle on the left off Richard Basangwa’s flouted pass as the Hippos made it 2-0 by the half time break.

Bogere then got his second goal on the day, a well struck kick from the penalty mark five minutes into the second half.

Mugulusi scored the fourth and fifth goals for the Hippos.

Action between Uganda Hippos and Burundi U-20 in Arusha (Credit: FUFA Media)

The first of his two goals was a well tapped in effort inside the goal area after a decent cut back from the enterprising Ivan Asaba in the 52nd minute.

The second was a beautiful curl from 20 yards after controlling a telling cross from roving left back Azizi Kayondo.

Second half substitute Joseph Kizza Bukenya then scored the 6th goal with three minutes left on the clock.

Kevin Icoyitungiye scored Burundi’s consolation late in the game.

Mugulusi walks out with doctor Yahaya Katumba after a medical break

Uganda Hippos earned their first victory of the campaign, taking them to 4 points from two matches following the goal-less draw with South Sudan on Monday.

Uganda now awaits the results between South Sudan and Burundi who face off on Friday.

One team qualifies to the semi-finals directly from the three groups with the fourth one determined as the best second placed.

Two countries will qualify for the AFCON finals in Mauritania come 2021.

Uganda Hippos Vs Burundi

Uganda U-20 XI Vs Burundi: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Richard Basangwa (60′ Raymond Onyai), Najib Yiga (88′ Alpha Thierry Ssali), Ivan Bogere, Ivan Asaba (66′ Joseph Kizza Bukenya)

Subs Not Used: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Ashiraf Mulindi, Faisal Wabyoona, Joseph Kafumbe

Suspended: Musa Ramathan