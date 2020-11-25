AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone)

Wednesday, 25th November 2020:

Uganda U-20 6-1 Burundi U-20 (Group B)

Burundi U-20 (Group B) Sudan U-20 Vs Ethiopia U-20 (Group C) – Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha – 4 PM

Uganda National U-20 football team (The Hippos) registered a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Burundi during a group B AFCON U-20 qualifier (CECAFA Zone) at the Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on Wednesday.

Striker Ivan Bogere (2), Isma Mugulusi (2), Najib Yiga and second half substitute Joseph Kizza Bukenya were on target for Morley Byekwaso’s coached side.

Bogere broke the resilience of the Burundian youngsters with the opener with six minutes to end the opening stanza of the physical duel of the mid-day kick off.

Yiga made it two on the stroke of half time with a clinical finish off an acute angle.

Upon restart of the second half, Bogere got his second on the day, a well converted kick from the penalty mark after a hand-ball call in the forbidden area.

Mugulusi scored the fourth and fifth goals before second half substitute Joseph Kizza Bukenya curled home the sixth.

Burundi scored a late consolation through Kevin Icoyitungiye after a defensive mix-up in the goal area of Uganda Hippos to galvanize the score-sheet for a respectable second look.

It would have been a cricket score had Uganda Hippos not missed other scoring opportunities from Ivan Asaba, Mugulusi and Onyai in the second half.

Uganda now has 4 points from two matches following the goal-less draw with South Sudan on Monday.

Uganda now awaits the results between South Sudan and Burundi who face off on Friday.

Uganda Hippos players sing the national anthem prior to kick off (Credit: CECAFA Media)

Uganda U-20 XI Vs Burundi: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Richard Basangwa (60′ Raymond Onyai), Najib Yiga (88′ Alpha Thierry Ssali), Ivan Bogere, Ivan Asaba (66′ Joseph Kizza Bukenya)

Subs Not Used: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Ashiraf Mulindi, Faisal Wabyoona, Joseph Kafumbe

Suspended: Musa Ramathan