Christmas has come early for Heathens Rugby Club. The Kyadondo based outfit have finally received their trophy and winners’ medals for the 2019/20 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League season.

Today, Heathens RFC team was awarded their trophy and medals for winning the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

The ceremony was held on Saturday evening presided over by the Uganda Rugby Union and league sponsors Nile Special Stout.

Heathens have won a record 15 league titles, and is the most successful rugby club in Uganda.

Heathens were declared champions in October after the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic. They defended the trophy after going unbeaten in the 13 games played.

Players and fans have been treated to a sumptuous luncheon at Kyadondo Rugby Club to celebrate another successful season.

Earlier in the day, Kyadondo Rugby Club ushered in a new executive committee that will run the club for the next four years.

David Mutaka hands over having overseen Kyadondo through a period that saw growth both in rugby as a club and business as a facility.

Handover from outgoing committee to the new committee.



Handover from outgoing committee to the new committee. Join us in welcoming the new committee.

The new team will be led by former player and coach Brian Tindikawa Tabaruka as chairperson with Emmanuel Beine as his deputy.