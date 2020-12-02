Joseph Kasozi scored level par on day one of the 79th Uganda Golf Amateurs Open Championship at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club – Kitante in Kampala on Tuesday, 1st December 2020.

Kasozi,a handicap 2 golfer officially registered with Masindi based Kinyara Golf Club scored a total of five birdies and bogies apiece with the rest coming as par scores.

“It was a bit of a struggle on day one. I expect to better the scores coming to the second round on Wednesday” he stated.

Kasozi’s birdies came on holes 1, 5, 8, 11 and 15 as he bosses the top seat with a single stroke lead.

The second place coming to round two is jointly shared by Joseph Cwinyaai and Tadeo Rodell Gaita with 1-over par 73.

Seven golfers are jointly tied for fourth place with 3-over 75.

These include the long hitting Aaron Mugomola, Christopher Baguma, Dennis Styles Asaba, Grace Kasango, Canary Kabise, Samuel “Owen” Kato and Kenya’s John Lejirma.

It remains a competitive field as three golfers all returned 4-over par 76 on round one.

The trio of Michael Alunga, Michael Tumusiime and Adel Balala from Kenya all have 76 and equally have realistic chances of silverware.

A total of over 130 amateurs are fighting for the coveted prize won by Kenya’s Daniel Nduva last year at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Course in Kigo.

Day two will swing off on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020. The professionals comes to action on the subsequent day.

Cast of winners:

Amateur Category: