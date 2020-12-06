Kenyan long distance runner Kibiwott Kandie beat runner up Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo to ultimate glory while smashing the Half Marathon world record on Sunday.

The race was a replay of October’s World Half Marathon Championships that had debutant Kiplimo edge Kandie over the same distance with 58:49 in Gdynia, Poland.

Kandie finished in 57:32, taking more than a minute off his previous personal record of 58:37 to surpass the record of 58:01 set by Kamworor in Copenhagen in 2019.

Kiplimo (57:37) and Kandie’s compatriot Alexander Mutiso (57:59) also lowered their own personal bests, Rhonex Kipruto (57:49) joining the trio in besting the previous world record.

Held in Valencia City of Running, an event only for professional athletes, Kiplimo paced through the final stretch of the race in similar fashion like in Gdynia, just about two metres behind Kandie.

Récord de la prueba y mejor marca mundial de año para Evans Chebet. #VamosMaratónValencia pic.twitter.com/xgwmJmAnmP — #Vamos de Movistar+ (@vamos) December 6, 2020

It was the fourth time Kandie ran a sub-59 minutes this year, having also done so at the Ras Al Khaimah, Prague, and Gdynia half marathons.

In the women’s race, Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba claimed the honours with a time of 1h05:18, followed by Sheila Chepkirui with 1h05:39 and then the 2019 winner Senbere Teferi with 1:05:51.