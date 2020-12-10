Uganda’s She Cranes will face South Africa’s Spar Proteas in a three-match test series in Cape Town early in 2021, Netball South Africa has announced.

The Netball South Africa President, Cecilia Molokwane, confirmed that South Africa will be hosting Uganda at the Spar Challenge scheduled for January 20-27.

“The series against Uganda who are ranked seventh in the world is part of our preparations for the Netball World Cup.

It is important for our players to play as many competitive matches as possible so that they get some game time under their belts and at the same time give coaches adequate time to try out various combinations,” said Molokwane as quoted by SuperSport.

Uganda’s Stella Nanfuka contests Lenize Pot’s shot during the World Cup contest Credit: Twitter | Netball World Cup

At the tournament (Spar Challenge), the She Cranes and Spar Proteas will be joined by their respective U21 sides, Namibia and the President’s XII.

“They (Uganda) have a lot of height at both ends of the court, which makes them difficult opponents. We will have a training camp of at least a week before the start of the series to prepare,” Proteas Head Coach, Dorette Badenhorst is quoted.

The She Cranes and Proteas last faced off at last year’s World Cup with the Ugandans beaten 67-40.