2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 3):

Friday, 11th December 2020: KCCA Vs Mbarara City – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club seeks the early advantage in the league as they look to their third straight victory against visiting Mbarara City at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The contest comes days after a convincing 8-0 home win against hapless Onduparaka on Tuesday.

On the same day, Mbarara City fell 3-0 away to Sports Club Villa at the Army Military Stadium in Bombo, having earlier drawn with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Kakeeka Stadium during the one all draw.

Caretaker coach Muhammed Kisekka will still be on the touchline for Mbarara City at a time head coach Brian Ssenyondo is away with the U-17 national team in Rwanda where he is assistant to Hamzah Lutalo for the CECAFA U-17 Challenge Cup.

KCCA’s Mike Mutebi expressed readiness to face Mbarara City but confirmed during the pre-match press conference that midfielder Gift Alii will not be available.

The rest of the squad that faced Onduparaka is available for selection.

We want to win the game. We want to get the three points. What comes with in the game is another thing all together. Unfortunately Gift Ali is out due to injury, but the teenagers form the U20 tournament Kafumbe Joseph and Bukenya Kizza have been cleared to play. Our ambition is to win the league and also play well. We are playing at 50% and we are only supposed to stay at that or better that but not go down. Mike Mutebi, KCCA FC Manager

KCCA manager Mike Hillary Mutebi

Lethal striker Brian Aheebwa, signed as a free agent after expiry of his employment contract at Mbarara City will be facing his former pay masters for the first time.

Aheebwa has 5 goals in 2 matches, 1 against Bright Stars on the opening day and 4 off Onduparaka.

He will therefore confidently lead the KCCA line against a familiar side that he once served with diligence for more than 4 seasons since the FUFA Big League days.

Sam Ssenyonjo celebrates a goal for KCCA at Lugogo Credit: KCCA FC Media

Other KCCA players to include Sam Ssenyonjo, Kezironi Kizito, Ashraf Mugume, Mazengo Loro, Denis Iguma, Hassan Musana, Herbert Achai, Andrew Kigozi and captain Charles Lukwago (goalkeeper) will be expected to feature.

Team Mbarara City still has the same squad that faced SC Villa in Bombo.

Muhammed Ssekebba will retain his first choice goalkeeper’s berth.

Skipper Hillary Mukundane, Jasper Aheebwa, Ivorian Bamba Souleyman, John Adriko, Stephen Othieno, midfielder Pisitis Barenge, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Salim Huud, former KCCA player Solomon Okwalinga as well as forwards Jude Ssemugabi, Uganda U-20 player Raymond Onyai and Bashir Mutanda are all available to stage a spirited fight.

Steven Othieno (left) closing down URA’s Michael Birungi at Kakyeka Stadium. The game ended 0-0

FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat will handle the match.

Chelengat will be assisted by Dick Okello and Samuel Mbabali as first and second assistants respectively.

Diana Murungi is the fourth official as Catherine Adipo will be the assigned referees assessor for the 4 PM kick off duel.

About 200 fans were cleared by FUFA to access this match.

Ali Sabila Chelengat

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

Ali Sabilla Chelengat Assistant Referee 1 : Dick Okello

: Dick Okello Assistant Referee 2 : Samuel Mbabali

: Samuel Mbabali Fourth official : Diana Murungi

: Diana Murungi Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Other Matches on Friday, December 11, 2020:

MYDA Vs Onduparaka – King George Stadium, Tororo (4 PM)

Busoga United Vs Kyetume – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)

Express Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Betway Muteesa II Memorial Stadium, Wankulukuku

Saturday, 12th December 2020:

Wakiso Giants Vs Vipers – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso (3 PM)

Kitara Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Stadium (4 PM)

UPDF Vs BUL – Bombo Military Stadium (4 PM)

URA Vs Sports Club Villa – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University Main Campus – Luwero (4 PM)